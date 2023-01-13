‘Like why make me struggle’: Woman calls out Target anti-theft carts after being forced to carry $500 worth of items to her car

Anti-theft shopping carts at Target are continuing to disrupt the shopping experience for customers.

In a TikTok video from December, user Riley (@ririsimpson) showcases her experience at the store, saying she had to carry $500 worth of groceries to her car because of the carts’ limited capabilities.

“Why are places like Target stopping us from taking our $500 worth of stuff to our car?” Riley says in the clip. “Like I have to somehow carry it all the way over there? I don’t even know where my car is.”

Riley then shows herself taking her groceries out of her cart, then reports to viewers she was able to safely bring them all to her car. Her TikTok video has been viewed more than 130,000 times.

Target has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment. Other customers have also experienced the same dilemma as Riley. A separate TikTok video shows a handful of customers being unable to move their carts a certain distance from a Target store in the parking lot and has been viewed over 4 million times.

Target is not the only store to implement certain limitations on its shopping carts. For instance, the grocery retailer Aldi charges customers a quarter to use a shopping cart. (Don’t worry you get the quarter back if you return the cart to its correct place.) Other anti-theft mechanisms can include a pole that may be attached to a cart so it can’t leave the stores’ physical locations.

Also, an online theory has emerged that a person’s decision to return a cart to its proper place or not is a test of moral character.

Some commenters on Riley’s video detailed their experiences dealing with shopping carts.

“I was a store manager for Walmart and had 40 buggies disappear over 2 months,” one person said. “They were being stolen and sold as scrap.”

Others were quick to poke fun at the situation and pose an alternative method for Riley.

“Pickup the whole cart like a laundry basket,” one commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Riley via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.