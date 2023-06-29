‘My break don’t start til I’m in the vehicle’: Target worker says she doesn’t start timing her 15-minute break until her food is ready and she’s sitting down

A Target worker shared her simple hack to ensure she enjoys her full work break.

Retail and food workers have long complained about the difficulty of being able to take a proper break from work. Unless they bring their food from food, many end up grabbing a meal or snack from a nearby restaurant.

The travel time alone to get the food and then the amount of time workers have to wait to actually get their meal ends up cutting into their designated break time.

Some workers have found that after all that, they only have a few minutes left on the clock to get their food down before clocking back in, making their break less of a time to reset and more of an expedition.

That’s where Khristian (@khristianb2) comes in. The TikToker shared that she simply doesn’t clock out until her food is hot and ready, and she can sit down to eat.

“POV of me enjoying my 15 minute break that i don’t start until my food is cooked and I’m sitting down,” the worker said.

In the video, Khristian enjoys some kind of dough-based food, possibly an egg roll, and sipping a Gatorade.

The site Workforce.com reported that despite evidence that lunch breaks improve employee engagement and productivity, lunch breaks are getting shorter. Federal law does not require companies to offer lunch or coffee breaks, but short five- to 20-minute breaks are considered compensable work hours, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Many states have implemented their rules in response to a lack of federal laws around the right to rest.

The video has nearly 800,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Commenters heavily related to Khristian’s video.

“Fr. My break doesn’t start til I’m settled in my car, snacks in hand, and show loaded. My 15 also doesn’t end until my 30min episode is over,” one person said.

“They always said ‘ur break starts as soon as u leave ur station’ but the walk to get food and then to the break room is 10 minutes alone like huh,” another wrote.

“No fr I’m not clocking out until I’ve used the bathroom, grabbed my stuff, gotten a drank and everything,” a worker shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Khristina for comment via Instagram direct message and to Target via email.