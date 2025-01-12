‘I used to work retail and can say this stuff happens’: Woman shops Target home goods section. Then she notices fellow customer doing something strange

A TikToker named Kat (@healwithkatpod) was appalled by the behavior of a fellow Target shopper. She shared her disgust in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 595,000 views.

Kat begins her video in the aisles of a Target. She has a concerned look on her face. “People: wash the [expletive] you buy from Target,” she says, blinking several times into the camera.

She continues to describe a scene she witnessed in the store that left her aghast. “I literally just walked by this end cap in Target. And this woman was literally taking the straw of an item on the shelf. Chewing on it, and [expletive] putting it back. What the [expletive]?” she whispers, still sporting a look of concern.

The story unnerved many folks on the platform. Some damage to products can’t be undone. Remember the infamous ice cream licker who was jailed for his online stunt?

Luckily, there are many ways to protect yourself from strangers’ germs.

Always wash

Even if you didn’t see someone sliding their tongue all over a product, it’s generally a good idea to wash everything you buy. And there are several reasons this is the case. The first pertains to the phenomena that Kat mentions in her video.

Let’s say you’re in a store trying on an article of clothing. You have no idea who put that shirt or pair of pants on before you did. They could partake in some particularly gnarly hygiene practices—or none whatsoever. Imagine someone tried on some jeans that you really wanted to wear, but they’ve got a claggy or unclean bottom. Do you really want those germs on your own gams?

According to the National Institutes of Health, skin and hair diseases can also be transferred via clothing. The agency particularly references secondhand stores as potential spreaders of these infections. Further, it listed scabies and pediculosis as potential diseases folks can contract via unwashed clothing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also writes that “contaminated textiles and fabrics” often contain microorganisms from body substances. In its report, the bureau references bedding and laundry as potentially carrying these organisms. Some of this bacteria can be from an external source. These can be more dangerous if our immune systems aren’t used to fighting such bacteria.

Chemicals and germs on products

The high heat of washer and dryer systems often kill much of the bacteria on clothing. And if you’re buying new dishware—or a straw someone chewed and put back on the shelf—soap and water will do the trick.

Self writes that new products often contain harsh chemicals from the manufacturing process. Dust, particulate matter, or residue from machines may gather on items. So even if you can verify that no one made out with that drink tumbler, washing is still a good idea.

Apartment Therapy writes that “there are a lot of chemicals in your new clothes,” too. “While clothing is required to be labeled with its fabric type and care instructions. They don’t come with a list of ‘ingredients.’ Perhaps they should. Almost all clothing is imbued with a cocktail of chemicals that, when placed against your skin, can cause irritation. And could even end up being absorbed into your body.”

So the rule of thumb is whenever you buy something from a store: clean it. You don’t know who’s been handling your product or what harsh particles are on it.

TikTokers agree

Numerous observers agreed with Kat. In fact, many believe cleaning new products is the norm. “I always wash everything before using it, clothes, towels and home goods. I thought doing so was normal?” wrote one.

Someone else penned, “And people think I’m weird for putting hand sanitizer on after touching stuff at stores. I may be a little overboard on it but this is why.”

One commenter shared their own retail horror story featuring another patron. “I was in Walgreens one day. And this lady was going down the makeup aisle trying on dang near every single lipstick they had. Not testers, the actual lipsticks.”

Another remarked that this applies to health and beauty products, too. “Same with hairbrushes! I worked at Sally’s and people would just brush their hair with the brushes!! We’d damage out the ones we witnessed being used but you can’t monitor every customer.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target via email and Kat via TikTok comment for further information.

