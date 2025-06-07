“What the helly”: Woman buys lettuce at Costco. Then she shows how she keeps it fresh for 2 months

A woman on TikTok revealed her go-to storage trick for Costco lettuce that keeps it fresh for up to two months.

The Canadian woman, who posts under Personal Finance SlayQueen (@budget.audit.save), is known to her followers for money-saving tips. Her video about storing lettuce received over 180,000 views.

Personal Finance SlayQueen’s tip comes at an opportune time. With grocery prices on the rise over the past five years, proper food storage—especially for produce—is a critical way to cut household expenses. Fruits and vegetables are among the most frequently thrown away foods, often spoiling before they’re eaten because of incorrect storage.

Lettuce storing hack

The money-saving tipster made her video after a commenter in another post asked how she kept her lettuce fresh for a month. Filming herself in her kitchen on May 29, she says she bought the lettuce at the end of March.

“To prove it to you, the best before date is April 25th,” she adds, holding the expiry label close to the camera.

She then explains her trick.

“I just keep it in the plastic bag but I put a little towel or paper towel, damp, just on the end,” she says holding up a head of romaine lettuce.

The TikToker then peels back a few of the outer leaves. The rest of the lettuce, she says, is fresh and good to eat.

“That is a perfect head of lettuce after two months,” she says.

Viewers love the idea

Many viewers were blown away by Personal Finance SlayQueen’s tip for storing lettuce and thanked her in the comments.

“Women in STEM,” said one person.

“What the helly, but in a good way,” laughed a second.

“Wow. I might actually be able to buy lettuce for the first time in my life! I’d NEVER use it in the two weeks you’d get from it if you just threw it in the fridge,” wrote another grateful user.

Several people also shared their own storage tips for other types of groceries.

“Same thing with bananas with tinfoil over the end where they are bunched,” someone shared.

“Do the same with green onions! I wrap once with a damp paper towel and then with a dry one,” said another.

“Do you keep that wet paper towel on the whole time or do you switch it out over time,” one commenter wanted to know.

The TikToker answered, saying she checks the dampness every so often and adds water when needed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Personal Finance SlayQueen via TikTok direct message.

