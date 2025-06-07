“I just finished wiping tears from my eyes”: Woman learns about the “never broken a bone theory.” Here’s what that is

The “never broken a bone theory” is making the rounds on TikTok. Many people believe that if you make it through life without breaking a bone, there’s a reason.

One of those reasons is that you are being protected by a higher being, like a guardian angel. Others believe that the emotional and mental trauma you will endure in this lifetime is enough and that not enduring any physical harm is life’s way of balancing that out.

Upon learning of the “never broken a bone theory,” Harley Gusman (@harleygusman) says she cried. However, she doesn’t detail which of the two theories she believes in.

“I just finished wiping tears from my eyes,” she says. “I just learned about the never broke a bone theory.”

Gusman explains that she is 32 years old and has never broken a bone.

“My brother has broken bones. My sister has broken bones. I know so many people that have broken bones. To the point where when I was younger it was cool to have a cast,” she says.

“And I was like why haven’t I broken a bone?” she continues. At this point in the video that she opens her mouth wide, intoning shock. “There are certain things that happen absolutely for a reason. I will die on that hill,” she exclaims.

Gusman’s video has been viewed 9.2 million times.

Never broke a bone theory

The belief that higher beings are protecting select humans from broken bones originates from the Bible. One quote specifically mentions that God protects select individuals from harm—so much so that they will never break a bone in their body.

“The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all. He protects all his bones, not one of them will be broken,” the verse says.

Some people are scrutinizing the theory in Gusman’s comments section. “The never broke a bone theory (that people who’ve never broken a bone are under special protection, say by an angel) is a way for people who are not special to feel special,” one said.

“My never broke a bone theory: I never broke a bone because I have always had anxiety and have always been careful,” another said.

“Realist pov – it’s actually related to the amount of risk you take as a child and how much freedom your parents allow. Hope this helps,” a third wrote.

