‘They cracking down on it now’: Target worker issues warning to people looking to get $330 iPad 9th generation for $69.99

Target is boasting a week of huge deals to the tune of 40 percent off and more—but some customers found a loophole to get even more savings on the iPad 9th Generation. Now, this Target employee is saying the too-good-to-be-true deal is off.

Featured Video

Why is the deal over?

In a TikTok with over 417,00 views, content creator Q (@m0n3ymanq) sends a PSA on why Target will no longer honor a price match that results in $69 iPads.

“So, a lot of people been coming into Target locations today trying to get this iPad 9th Generation for 60-something, $70,” Q begins. “I’m gonna let y’all know right now, we are not honoring Amazon or Walmart’s price match little feature.”

Advertisement

“So, everybody who’s been getting an iPad for the $69 or $79 instead of the $199, you got lucky.”

“And if y’all think I’m lying, let me show you something … I work at Target,” Q shares, flashing his Target ID to the camera.

Can you still get an iPad for a discount?

“This jawn right here [is] $199, and that’s only if you have a Target Circle account. Otherwise, it’s $330,” he adds, holding up an iPad.

Advertisement

“Those of you who got lucky early in the day, congrats, but they cracking down on it now, just FYI,” Q warns a final time as the video ends.

The caption of the video reads, “Lol, we are not stacking deals. FYI.”

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, viewers shared their experiences with the price matching at Target and their opinions of the alleged “crackdown” on iPads.

Advertisement

“My manager handing them out like candy for $69,” one viewer wrote.

“Why [not] though if you’re able to price match? That’s Target’s policy,” a second viewer asked, with one person replying, “It’s a Target Circle offer, so it’s against policy. You pick one offer, either price match or use the [Target Circle] offer.”

“Some Targets allowed it. A guy I know scored 5 for $69 each,” came a third comment.

What is Target Circle Week, and how were iPads sold for $69?

Target Circle Week, which runs through Oct. 12, offers Target Circle users huge deals on all categories of products, from beauty to tech. The week also features a Deal of the Day with special deals that last 24 hours. One of the deals this week was $130 off the Apple iPad 9th Generation, slashing the price from $329.99 to $199.99.

Advertisement

At the same time, Amazon, whose Prime Day deals are Oct. 8 and 9, offered a $199.99 deal on the iPad 9th Generation as well. According to one TikTok user, what Target Circle customers were doing was price matching the Amazon $199 price and then also using the $130 off Target Circle deal to get the iPad for $69.

Why can’t I stack discounts?

Target’s Price Match policy states that it will match the price of any “qualifying item” at Target that a customer finds for less at “Target.com, Amazon, Walmart or with a Target Circle™ deal (deals that apply automatically upon identifying yourself as a Target Circle member).” However, Target Circle deals cannot be combined with competitor price matches, and prices that “only display on a competitor website after guests log in” (for example, Amazon Prime deals) are excluded.

While the $69 “deal” on iPad 9th Generations is largely no longer being honored, Target Circle customers are still free to take advantage of the $130 deal and buy the product for $199, as well as the many other Target Circle Week deals that are available through Oct. 12th. However, some of those who missed the early chance to get an iPad for a quarter of its price are feeling it.

Advertisement

“D*mn, I saw this too late,” one such user commented under Q’s video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Q via TikTok and Instagram direct message and to Target via email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.