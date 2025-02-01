‘Literally Costco is all we got left’: Shopper vows to stop shopping at Target, Walmart, T.J. Maxx. Then she reveals why

A shopper believes it’s time for Black people to stop shopping at a slew of retailers.

In a viral video with over 3.5 million views, user JusNene2.0 (@jusnene2.0) explained why she is boycotting the stores and believes others should as well.

“So no Target, no Walmart, no Hobby Lobby, no HomeGoods, no T.J. Maxx,” she said.

She also added other stores and brands to her boycott list. It included Marshalls, McDonald’s, Fruit of the Loom, Dairy Queen, Baskin-Robbin, and George Foreman Grill.

“This means now we gotta keep our Black dollars to our Black-a** selves,” she argued. “Black people stop shopping at these spots.”

DEI rollbacks trigger calls for boycotts

Following the election of President Donald Trump, a long list of companies began rolling back diversity and inclusion initiatives that gained popularity during Black Lives Matter protests.

Amazon, Meta, Walmart and McDonald’s changed or ended their DEI programs as well as many other companies.

Target became the most recent store to slash DEI programs. The company is ending its program that focused on carrying more products from Black- and minority-owned businesses.

These decisions have led to widespread calls for people of color to boycott the brands.

Actress and influencer Tabita Brown came under fire after she responded to the news about Target’s pivot on their decision. Brown has a partnership with Target and many were pressuring her to sever ties with the corporation.

However, she argued that doing so would be harmful to small businesses owned by people of color who depend on the retailer for distribution.

“Let’s not give them what they want. Don’t let them take us off shelves,” she argued.

In a follow-up clip, the TikToker acknowledged Brown’s position and modified her call for a boycott.

“So here’s what I propose,” she said. “We only shop Black in those places.”

She further argued that if a brand being sold at one of the retailers is not owned by a Black person, Black people should not support it with their dollars.

Many supported her decision

In the video’s comments section, many supported the TikToker’s call for a boycott.

Over 27,900 comments were posted on the clip. The vast majority were supportive.

“I’m not joking, but when this whole DEI shutdown came down, I swear there are less cars in the Wal-Mart parking lot when I drive by. I am happy to live in my community who suport our friends!” user Meredith L commented.

“Literally Costco is all we got left,” user momowebs15 wrote.

“I haven’t shopped at Target, Hobby Lobby, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Walmart (except twice), Dairy Queen, Starbucks etc in years. I don’t miss it,” another user said.

“We need lists of black owned businesses circulating continuously,” user Beanz urged.

Others focused their efforts on sharing the names of companies who have bucked the rollback trend.

“Thrifting, swapping where it’s feasible, Aldi, Costco and locally owned markets. In Michigan I use Meijer for those things Aldi doesn’t carry but unfortunately they donate red too. It’s challenging,” user Gayle Loesel commented.

