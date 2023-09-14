‘Tell me why we were shopping in the Target with popcorn and full slushies’: Customer wonders what happened to Target food courts

In a viral video, a TikToker called for Target to bring back its food courts. Commenters strongly agreed.

In the video, Jules (@julesandthevibe) boldly said that life went downhill after Target got rid of its food courts.

She recalled that in her younger years, she’d go to Target and roam around the store with a popcorn and slushy, “walking around like we owned the place.”

“I was eating a hot dog in the electronics section,” Jules added.

Based on images from across the web, including one from a nostalgia Reddit, Target used to have what looked like a miniature food court with seating and everything. The food court, which some remember as “Food Avenue Cafe,” was popular for its slushies, pretzels, and popcorn (among other snacks).

People from various parts of the internet remember the food spot fondly and lament that there are increasingly fewer of these dining spots in their local Target.

Business Insider reported that the cafe was part of the “Target Effect” that got people to spend more time in the store. The food court offered a welcoming and leisurely vibe and also helped people with children keep the kids entertained and fed.

The video has more than 150,000 views and over 420 comments.

“I miss it,” the caption read.

Jules certainly isn’t the only one who misses Target’s cafe with its hot food options and drinks.

Back in 2020, a person started a petition on Change.org titled “Bring Back The Target Cafe.” In the petition, the author shared that going to Target was a special event in his childhood. And while he still enjoys his shopping experience, there’s an element missing.

“If there’s one thing missing in my shopping experience, that I notice every time, it’s those golden popped kernels, it’s those little red bags, it’s a Nathan’s hot dog all washed down with a perfectly chilled icee. Please, Target, these times are nostalgic to myself and many others,” the petitioner wrote.

The person added that in the 1990s, the cafe-style restaurants were popping up in select Targets, but just a few decades later, they were replaced by chains like Starbucks and Pizza Hut. The petition has 512 signatures.

Commenters under Jules’ video shared their yearning for the in-store food spot.

“I went in the other day fully prepared for a soft pretzel and was met with a damn ulta,” the top comment read.

“Hardly went to target growing up, but when we did we got a soft pretzel and jr was a genuine adventure. It being gone still hurts,” a person said.

“I miss feeling at HOME !!!” another viewer commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jules and Target for comment via email.