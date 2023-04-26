‘The Taco Bell I go to would take me out back and shoot me if I tried to order this’: Worker shows how to get Rotel dip at Taco Bell

TikTok loves its fast food menu hacks. From the famous Waffle House sandwich to frosted sodas at Chick-fil-A, every chain restaurant seems ripe and ready for a TikToker to come and shake up their menu.

One such chain restaurant is Taco Bell. TikTok user and store employee Quintell (@quintellcoleman176) recently accrued over 2.1 million views after sharing his Taco Bell hack, which showed viewers how to order Rotel using only items on the Taco Bell menu.

For context, Rotel is a dip generally made with tomatoes, meat, cheese, and seasoning, and is typically served with tortilla chips.

According to Quintell, if one is interested in a Taco Bell Rotel, they should order a Nacho Bell Grande with chips on the side. This should include meat, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. When it’s done, simply stir it up and the dip is complete.

Quintell isn’t the first to share a fast-food Rotel hack. Last month, another user on TikTok went viral after sharing their recipe for making Rotel at 7-Eleven.

In the comments section, many users noted that, though the idea is good, it’s unlikely they’ll actually be able to order the dish as made by Quintell.

“Taco Bell stingy w the toppings,” claimed a user. “They give 100 chips and half scoop of everything else.”

“The Taco Bell I go to would take me out back and shoot me if I tried to order this,” shared another.

“They not bouta give nobody that much meat,” added a third.

“What taco bell you work at because the ones in my area [act] like [they] bought them toppings with they own money!” exclaimed a further TikToker.

That said, some claimed to have already found success with the hack.

“I did that last time I went,” stated a user. “Literally perfection!!!!”

“We did this recently and it made it SO much better,” detailed a second.

