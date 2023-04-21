‘My life is forever changed!!’: Chick-Fil-A worker shares frosted sodas secret menu hack

A TikTok creator who works at Chick-fil-A shared five tips for making your experience at the fast food restaurant, in her words, “more awesomer.” That included a menu hack allowing people to create frosted sodas that the TikToker claims are incredible.

The video comes from creator @arias_thingz, with more than 1.1 million views since she first enlightened people about myriad Chick-fil-A possibilities on March 27. The creator, saying they’ve been at the store for four years and counting, ran down a list of five items to enhance one’s experience no matter what day of the week you’re going (except, of course, Sunday).

First, they note, “Most people know about our frosted lemonade—it’s the lemons, water, sugar, lemonade but then with ice cream mixed in, so it’s kind of like a lemonade shake thing going on.” But there’s more that can be done, the creator revealed—and it’s all “amazing.”

“You can also frost any soda,” they advise. “Frosted Dr. Pepper—amazing. Frosted Sprite—amazing. Frosted orange Fanta, tastes like an orange dreamsicle—amazing.”

The second hack they offer is a “strip sandwich.” After going into the rare occasion where a regular chicken sandwich might fail a customer, the creator notes that by ordering two strips, pickles and bread, it’s possible to create a “strip sandwich” that works out to be a dollar less than its more conventional sandwich sibling.

“It’s like I’m at Canes but I didn’t even have to go to Canes,” they point out, “plus the chicken’s better than the chicken at Canes.”

The third tip concerned being able to request the toy in a kid’s meal be swapped out for an ice cream cone at no charge—and as they point out, “Sometimes they forget and they put the toy in there too and then you have a toy and an ice cream cone. The fourth tip, related, is a kid’s meal drink upgrade allowing for a customer to barter the toy for a free medium drink upgrade.

The last one is to use the app; they maintain that decent benefits can be had for purchases that are reasonably attainable.

Commenters weighed in, including some who let the creator know the frosted sodas are not universal.

“Frosted sodas?!! What?!! My life is forever changed!!” said one commenter reflecting the general excitement around the topic.

But the creator cautioned, “Hopefully your location isn’t lame! Apparently, lots of locations don’t do frosted sodas,” after seeing an initial round of comments to that effect.

“None of the locations near me will do it,” one reported. “Must be an employee only thing.”

Another said, “Yeah I tried getting them to do it with root beer and they told me no.”

One commenter gave a clue as to why it might be an issue for some, contending, “They’re so awful to make because they explode,” adding, “My location had to stop.”

“Dude practically yelled at me when I asked for one,” another conveyed.

One even chided the creator, saying that the frosted sodas were “against pathway as well as food safety measures,” adding, “Be careful about what you promote about cfa bc it could negatively impact your operator as we are all brand ambassadors for chick fil a and the standards they set in place.”

But other points the creator made resonated with people who came to the video.

“The points are for real real,” one fan of the app reported. “We’re saving all of ours to cater our wedding.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Chick-fil-A via email.