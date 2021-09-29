‘We have no sort of way to make anything at this time’: McDonald’s employee tells customer that manager is ‘on drugs’

In a viral TikTok posted on Sunday, a McDonald’s employee tells a drive-thru customer that their manager is “on drugs.”

The employee explains that they are waiting on a supervisor to arrive, and the customer asks what is going on.

“Um, our manager is on drugs,” they say through the drive-thru system. “And I’m new and my other employee is new.”

The video’s audio was originally posted in a TikTok video in July 2020 by user Bryce Thompson. The video, which has more than 2.8 million views, includes the next few seconds of the conversation.

“We have no sort of way to make anything at this time,” the employee says. “But our GM [general manager] is on her way.”

The customer asks if he should wait to place an order.

“If you want to park and wait, it’s gonna be about 30 minutes,” the employee says.

“Damn McDonald’s,” TikToker @denisephx_official captioned their new version of the video, which by Wednesday had more than 810,000 views. The user, whose bio says they are a surgical tech, frequently posts fast food brought in by “drug reps” to hospital workers.

Other TikTok users filled @denisephx_official’s comment section with sympathy for the employee, plus stories about their time working at McDonald’s.

“I feel that [girl’s] anxiety,” wrote @therealshrekdaddy. “When I started at McDonald’s no one even wanted to train me! Even when I asked.”

“As [an] ex employee from McDonald’s this was exactly how I felt when I [worked] my first 3pm-12am shift,” commented @queenxmai. “They made me do drive through and the front counter and bag the food by myself, all the other workers just laughed at me but I was having really bad anxiety.”

“Not the worker’s fault,” wrote @_nelsonlopezz, who identified themselves as an ex-employee, as well. “These McDonald’s managers are something else.”

“She a GOAT for that,” commented @codythegoat069. “Don’t lie or stick up for people like that.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s. User @denisephx_official did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM.

More fast food news