‘Just found out I was compromised via the Taco Bell app’: Customer gets scammed after being asked to rate her order

Thrifter and TikTok user @simplysourced posted a trending rant against Taco Bell after she believes her account was compromised, which led to scammers placing a $20 order for two quesadilla meals and a free blueberry slush using her payment credentials.

Judging from the comment replies to her clip, it would seem that other folks have also had their money pilfered on the Taco Bell app: “That just happened to me on the Taco Bell app also they spent $70,” they wrote.

@simplysourced says in the video as she speaks into the camera: “Taco Bell count your f*cking days. My card got hacked yesterday on Cinco de Mayo but I didn’t see the charge until today. They only got like 20-something dollars worth of Taco Bell whatever. But I just found out it was compromised through the Taco Bell app. Taco Bell sent me a notification telling me to rate my purchase.”

The video then transitions to a green-screen capture of the Taco Bell notification she was referring to on her phone: “So then I decided to get nosy and look on the app and I saw yesterday 5/5 they ordered 2 quesadilla meals delivery. If you are a thief why are you ordering delivery? Because now I have your home address and you will rue the day. I hope it was worth 2 quesadilla meals and a blueberry free slush, cause I’m gonna send you some dog poop in the mail and I’m gonna wrap it up like it’s an iPad I have an iPad box. You will rue the day.”

Tech Crunch reported in January that both Taco Bell and KFC customer data was stolen during a ransomware attack that affected the Yum! brands companies, however, that it appeared the incident primarily affected residents of the U.K. The company did say that it was collaborating with U.S. Federal Law Enforcement to look into the matter.

There have been reports from other folks on social media who say that their own Taco Bell accounts have been “hacked” as well. Like redditor Antares, who wrote that they received a “random Amex notification” that they had a Taco Bell charge and after looking into the issue came to the conclusion that the app for the restaurant which held their payment data was somehow compromised.

Another Twitter user said in January that they had over $150 billed to their card in Taco Bell charges and that they were having a hard time trying to resolve the issue with Taco Bell’s customer service department.

As for @simplysourced’s TikTok video, one commenter said that her plan to send an iPad box packed with dog excrement should probably wait as the address she pointed out in the clip was a Taco Bell location.

“girl that’s a taco bell address” the user said, to which @simplysourced responded with: “OMG NO IM DEAD HOW DID THAT NOT CLICK.”

Someone else suggested how she could attempt and get her money back following the theft: “I would call this location and ask them to pull any receipts they have and tell them this wasn’t you, maybe they’ll refund you or give you the address.”

One TikToker said to never directly save credit/debit card information on food apps and to instead add another level of security by only linking it with Google/Apple/Samsung Pay, as the physical device needs to be used in order to process the payment: “If the app supports it, use Apple Pay/Google Pay/Samsung Pay. I never allow food apps to store card info.”

Apple states that its payment protocols are more secure than debit/credit cards: “Apple Pay is designed with your security and privacy in mind, making it a simpler and more secure way to pay than using your physical credit, debit, and prepaid cards. Apple Pay uses security features built-in to the hardware and software of your device to help protect your transactions.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taco Bell via email and @simplysourced via Instagram DM for further information.