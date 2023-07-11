‘I don’t understand how sitting is unprofessional’: T-Mobile worker say they got their chairs taken away from them

A T-Mobile employee went viral on TikTok after exposing her job for removing its employees’ chairs.

User @milananerisa, who goes by the moniker “filipina mona lisa,” uploaded the 5-second video. In it, @milananerisa and her fellow employees stand inside of a T-Mobile store—presumably because there’s nowhere to sit.

“they took our chairs,” @milananerisa wrote in the text overlay.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both @milananerisa and T-Mobile via email for comment. As of Tuesday afternoon, the worker’s video had over 390,000 views and nearly 600 comments.

“I don’t understand how sitting is unprofessional… these jobs gotta relax,” one viewer said.

“Companies are so extra,” another remarked.

Others noted that some states have Right to Sit laws and encouraged @milananerisa to take legal action.

“You can actually sue them for this,” one user said.

“I’d look into your labor laws,” another advised.

Right to Sit laws essentially guarantee that workers have the right to sit at work when standing is not necessary. These laws vary by state, however.

But there are consequences for employers that fail to follow suit. In 2018, Walmart agreed to pay $65 million to nearly 100,000 current and former cashiers who accused the retailer of violating state law by refusing to provide them seating. In 2017, Bank of America paid $15 million to settle a similar lawsuit over seating. CVS, Kmart, AT&T Corp, and Home Depot Inc have faced similar lawsuits.

It’s unclear whether all T-Mobile stores refuse to let their customers sit while working. But it has become popular on TikTok for people to expose their workplaces for forcing them on their feet across their entire shift. In February, for instance, a content creator went viral for showing the lengths certain McDonald’s workers went to in order to rest without technically sitting.