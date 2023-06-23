‘I take a bathroom break just to sit’: Dairy Queen workers have to ‘sit’ in imaginary seats because workplace doesn’t supply chairs

A popular TikTok trend among retail and food service employees involves showing how they manage not being able to sit on the job.

While some states have Right to Sit laws, many workers are still requested or outright forced to stand for their entire shifts. Given the amount of work that some jobs involve, this can be incredibly tiring.

As a result, employees have found creative ways to give their legs a break while working. In February 2023, a user’s clip went viral after showing how the staff of a McDonald’s location take a load off while still not technically sitting. Then, in May, the staff of a Foot Locker location hopped on the trend and even got reposted by the brand itself—a move that was widely criticized.

Now, the staff of a Dairy Queen location has gone similarly viral after showcasing their methods of fake sitting.

In a clip with over 2.8 million views as of Friday, TikTok user Lilli (@lillipasquinelli) shows Dairy Queen employees crouching, squatting, suspending themselves between two surfaces, and more.

“Pov u cant sit at work,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the caption, she adds, “Send chairs (and help).”

Commenters were quick to share their own methods for finding ways to sit at work.

“I take a bathroom break just to sit,” a user wrote.

“When I was manager and bought my employees chairs and a rug for the break room and had to hide all of it when GM would come around,” another recalled.

“The constant leaning on the front register counter,” a third stated.

“When I worked at a convenience store we used to flip the trashcan upside down and sit there bc we had no chairs,” remembered another TikToker.

Many users were upset by the idea that workers were unable to sit, with some noting that there should be additional legal protections for workers would who like to sit while at work.

“We should make it an american mission to normalize sitting when not busy,” a user shared.

“It literally makes no [sense] especially if you’re not busy or in one spot for a long time for whatever reason like what,” said a second.

“Petitioning stools for everybody!!” exclaimed an additional TikToker. “Jobs be making us get deep vein thrombosis for penniesss.”

We’ve reached out to Dairy Queen via email and Lilli via Instagram direct message.