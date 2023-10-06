SZA fans call her out for canceling concert ‘2 minutes’ before it started

After canceling her concert Wednesday night in Toronto, SZA fans call her out for not giving them an earlier heads up.

TikTok creator Tish (@99tishani), posted a viral video about the surprise cancellation, poking fun at the ordeal with one of TikTok’s latest dance trends. The video has reached over one million views and more than 245,000 likes.

Her video is captioned, “Will we be reimbursed for our Uber here and a waste of a fit?”

Tish’s video says that SZA canceled her concert “two minutes before her performance.”

With the immediate virality of her video, viewer Ambienté (@itzambiente) commented on how funny it is Tish “made a TikTok on the situation so fast.”

A worker at the venue, Miranda (@mirandaxparis) told Tish, “as someone who was supposed to be working the show, we also didn’t know until about 20 minutes before gates opened.” Her comment received over 20,000 likes and 49 responses.

Most respondents were curious as to why SZA canceled.

“We were not told why other than that she was not feeling well,” Miranda told viewers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tish via the TikTok comment section and SZA representatives via email.

CTV News Toronto said SZA said in an Instagram post that she had been sick since her show in New Jersey, and she had been taking “a z pack and hella steroids.” It’s added that “while her body is semi-able to do the concert, her voice is shot.”

“I’m here at the arena, I just tried to do sound check,” SZA said in the Instagram video according to CTV News Toronto. “I sound terrible. I only want to give you guys 100%, and that’s what you deserve, and I won’t give you any less than that. I promise you I will come back to Toronto and make it up.”

Scotiabank Arena posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, saying that fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date to be announced shortly.