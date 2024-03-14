‘It still doesn’t seem real’: Family and friends remember SXSW hit-and-run victim

The family of an Austin chef who died in a hit-and-run during the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas this week is raising funds for his funeral expenses.

At 1 am on Tuesday morning, a dark gray Mazda crossed the intersection of East 7th and Red River streets at a high rate of speed and hit two pedestrians, an eyewitness told the Daily Dot. One of the pedestrians, identified by police as 26-year-old Cody Shelton, died at the scene. The other pedestrian was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital.

This isn’t the first hit-and-run tragedy at SXSW. In 2014, two people died and another 23 sustained injuries after a 21-year-old driver sped down a one-way road and crashed through police barriers. Red River Cultural District, where both incidents took place, is a high-foot traffic area with a load of venues and food trucks, and it becomes even more crowded during the weeklong festival.

But following this year’s tragedy, several of Shelton’s friends, family members, and co-workers took to social media to remember him.

Wink Restaurant & Wine Bar, where Shelton worked as a chef, posted a link to the family’s GoFundMe to its Facebook on Wednesday. “One of our former cooks was killed in a hit and run yesterday downtown,” the message reads. “His family is trying to raise money for the necessary things that need to happen to get him back to Fort Worth for burial. We are devastated for his family and friends. Here’s the Go Fund Me page to donate if you would like.”

In the fundraiser, Shelton’s aunt, Angel Scallion, wrote, “My nephew Cody Shelton lost his life in a tragic accident in Austin, TX on March, 12. Unfortunately, our family was not expecting such a tragedy and could use help to bring Cody home to Fort Worth and to give him a proper burial.”

She continued, “Cody had so much life to live and it was cut short due to someone’s negligence. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. Thank you for all of your support in our family’s time of need.”

Shelton’s mother told FOX 7 Austin that he had moved to Austin from Fort Worth to pursue his culinary career. “It still doesn’t seem real,” she told the outlet.

Police arrested the alleged driver, 23-year-old Tyrone Thompson, later in the morning after a separate crash. He is now facing Crash Involving Death charges.

SXSW issued a statement to its X account on Tuesday morning. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of an individual in downtown Austin following an auto-pedestrian accident that took place shortly after 1:00 am this morning,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts are with all affected by this tragic incident.”