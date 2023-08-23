‘I will soon have no money’: Woman uses ‘last’ Swiffer WetJet, calls being able to afford them a ‘luxury’

In a viral TikTok video, a Swiffer WetJet customer said she could no longer be able to use the product because it’s become more of a “luxury” than a necessity.

In the clip, Kat (@kat71766) is seen standing in her kitchen holding the handle of a Swiffer WetJet with a box of the brand’s heavy-duty cleaning cloths on the counter in front of her.

Kat explains that she’s likely documenting the last time she’ll be able to use the products.

“Showing the fact that this is probably the last time I will be able to use the Swiffer WetJets because I will soon have no money, and being able to afford a Swiffer WetJet is a luxury in America,” Kat says.

The video has more than 6,800 views and dozens of comments as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Gonna miss the wet jets,” the caption read.

The 20-pack currently costs $10.39 before tax at a New York City Target location. If you’re only using one pad per cleaning, that comes out to about $.50 per pad. However, it is unclear how many cleaning pads Kat uses per cleaning session.

“It’s been proven they def don’t get ur floors as clean as a real mop so lowkey u won,” a top comment read.

In an NBC News article, Rachel Hoffman, author of “Unf*ck Your Habitat: You’re Better Than Your Mess,” recommended against the WetJets altogether.

“They’re not effective, and floor ends up sticky,” Hoffman said in the article.

Instead, her recommendation for a bucket and mop is the O-Cedar Microfiber Spray Mop, which she said is “barely” considered a convenience product since the pads are washable and the cleaning solution can be DIYed.

If Kat really wanted to commit to using the WetJet, commenters had several suggestions.

“I still use the swiffer but I put down Clorox wipes instead,” a person shared.

“Just get the reusable pads. Better for the environment and less money,” another commenter said.

“Great value swiffer spray & a washcloth :) I think that works better than the pads they have anyways,” a further viewer wrote.

One person pointed out that Kat wasn’t referring to the right product. “The swiffer wet jet is the purple one that sprays cleaner. The green one is just a regular swiffer,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kat via TikTok comment and to Proctor and Gamble, Swiffer’s parent company, via email.