‘We got a D on our health inspection for a second time’: Former Subway worker says they were forced to serve moldy vegetables 

A Colorado-based former Subway employee cautioned both customers and future workers in a viral video posted yesterday.

In the video, which has been viewed over 39,900 times, user Kai (@airwitch107) claims they were required to prepare and serve moldy onions, rotten tomatoes, mushy green peppers, and cucumbers that “were clearly growing white stuff” as a former employee.

Vacuum-sealed meats like steak and rotisserie-style chicken “sitting in this preservative of juice” were also chopped and served, they say in the clip.

“You know how we have this thing where our knives sit in water and then we can shake them off and clean them before we cut your sandwich and wrap it? That never gets cleaned out,” Kai also reveals.

They also add that these bins were supposed to be sanitized regularly, but no one ever did so.

“It’s basically just a thing of water with just a bunch of sauces and different foods on it that the knives go into, and we use that for the entire day,” Kai says.

They said their particular store location received an F grade for their first health inspection, only marginally improving to a D for their second inspection. “My store doesn’t have a manager and a lot of stores in my area don’t have managers, so I’m sure that has an effect on it,” they speculate.

They then went on to list reasons why people shouldn’t apply to work at Subway, which in their experience included no breaks, improper scheduling, a minimal employee discount, and no training.

“You are instantly thrown on the line,” Kai says in the video. “You have to guess your way through fucking everything.”

They said that due to understaffing, there was never enough time to complete all the store tasks aside from helping customers and baking bread. “Don’t do it. It’s not worth it. I’m saving you the time, don’t,” Kai adds before ending the video.

Other Subway employees shared their experiences working at their store locations in the comments section.

“No fr because I work at Subway I am the only person who works night shift I work doubles on weekends and they don’t let me take my 30 minute breaks,” one user wrote.

“Worked there for a year and a half and this is all very true,” another said.

“I love working at Subway,” a third revealed. “Mostly cuz of my coworkers but my store is pretty clean and ran well.”

“I genuinely enjoyed some parts of it, and I definitely would’ve stayed if it was managed properly and the store wasn’t absolutely disgusting,” Kai replied.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kai via TikTok comment.