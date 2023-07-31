‘no i won’t charge you for the drinks just take them i won’t tell’: Subway worker gives extra food to mom with kids who have to share

Random acts of kindness can brighten someone’s day and restore their faith in humanity. One Subway restaurant worker earned praise on TikTok after revealing how she is kind to single parents who come in to eat with children.

Kitty, who is known as asinsanekoshka on TikTok, re-posted an older viral video of a worker in an Asian restaurant heaping gobs of orange and pepper chicken into a to-go order. Kitty gave it new meaning.

In a video that has been viewed more than 6.6 million times since it was posted on July 20, Kitty wrote, “how I make an order when a single parent comes in with two or more kids and it seems like they’re all going to be sharing it.”

“no i won’t charge you for the drinks just take them i won’t tell,” Kitty writes in the caption. She tells the Daily Dot it’s a situation she was in as a child.

Viewers who were also in that situation praised the video.

“This brought me back to my childhood. There are good people in the world, thank you for this,” one viewer said.

“From single mom of 2, THANK YOU. I’ll go without so my kids can go with,” a second commented.

“as someone who had a single dad.. he would always let me eat first & a lot of time he would skip meals. this pulls the heart strings,” a third said.

As Kitty tells the Daily Dot via TikTok DM: “I’m very familiar with supply and demand where I work I know what we can and can’t afford to give away so every now and then when I notice someone seeming down on their luck or maybe intentionally being frugal and foregoing something they can’t afford it’s not a big deal to me to just let them have it especially if it’s something I know we’ll just end up throwing out anyway.”

In addition, some shared their stories when they do this for customers.

“I work at chipotle and when I see a mom sharing with her kids I give her extra extra chicken and rice along with a big bag of chips and large drinks,” one person shared.

“i’ve given people extra everything at every job ive worked the companies will survive the people literally might not,” a second stated.

“I used to always ‘mess up’ a batch of cookies so I could give them to kids who’s parents couldn’t get them food from our deli,” a third revealed.

As for her childhood, Kitty says she knows what it’s like to grow up with a mom “who’s just doing all she can to get by and keep her children happy and fed.” She continues: “And a lot of people in the comments will ask me ‘how do you know they’re a single mom?’ and my response is just you know. When you’ve been in that place you’ll know it when you see it and when I do see it and I know I can do something even so small to help I’ll definitely do it. It doesn’t hurt anybody I’m very careful about that.”

She adds that actually, it was a single dad who was the inspiration for her post because her Subway is connected to a truck stop and she sees more single dads.