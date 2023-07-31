‘It’s the wedding band on the finger for me’: Male customer tells server her outfit is ‘provocative’ and that she should be more ‘classy.’ They’re in a strip club

A strip club server called out the hypocrisy of a male customer who dared to make comments about her clothes being provocative in a viral TikTok clip.

In the video, Natalia Reinoso (@thefreakshowcircus) is visibly upset after the interaction with the man. She explained that she was hiding out in the closet at work to give herself time to recompose herself since she was “fuming right now.”

Reinoso went on to recreate the incident that went down. She said she was holding a tray and walking around the strip club as she tended to customers.

@thefreakshowcircus Its the wedding band on the finger for me sir 🙄 ♬ original sound – TheFreakShowCircus

A man suddenly comes up to her and gives his unasked opinion.

“I just feel like your outfit’s a little provocative,” the man allegedly said of Reinoso’s wine-red corset.

“I put the tray down, and I go, ‘You’re at a f*cking strip club. Did you know that?'” Reinoso quickly clapped back.

The man started to say something about “how as a classy woman,” but Reinoso quickly cut him off with a combo sound and hand gesture.

“Why would I take advice from a man who pays for p*ssy about class?” she says.

Reinoso adds that she felt the urge to punch the man even after 10 minutes of cooling off, but clearly couldn’t, given that she was in her workplace.

“Men just have this audacity to them, and I can’t,” Reinoso says at the end of the clip.

The video has more than 2.6 million views and over 3,700 comments.

“Its the wedding band on the finger for me sir,” the caption read.

Several commenters were concerned with Reinoso’s safety, given how violently some men handle rejection.

“Just be extra careful when you leave work. Guys like that can be pathological,” one person said.

Others speculated about why he made the comment.

“He was trying to make you feel bad to lower your self-esteem so he might have a chance with you,” a commenter suggested.

“i just know he was attempting to neg you and the way it backfired,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Reinoso for comment via Instagram direct message.