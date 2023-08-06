‘THIS IS NOT MY DOG’: Stray pup gets stuck in woman’s bathroom while she’s remodeling it. How could this have happened?

Everybody home alone at some point has heard a mysterious noise. But rarely is the culprit anything other than a rustling tree branch or the water heater rumbling.

TikTok user Kyndal, who is known by username kyndal_bret, experienced something different while undergoing home renovation. At 6:30am, she heard a mysterious noise coming from her bathroom. It turned out to be an unfamiliar dog.

“I’m literally shaking right now,” Kyndal says in the video. “I heard something in our bathroom that we are remodeling.”

Turning the camera to show the source of the noise, Kyndal reveals a dog’s head sticking out of her bathroom floor. “THIS IS NOT MY DOG,” Kyndal clarifies, briefly turning the camera to her own Chihuahua. “This is my dog.”

Turning back to the strange dog, Kyndal says, “Sweet baby, how did you get there? How did this happen? And what do I do about it?” Appearing on the verge of tears, Kyndal wraps up the video by asking, “Like, how do I get this sweet dog out of my floor?”

Since it was posted on Aug. 4, the video has amassed 6.4 million views, with many commenters cracking jokes about the situation.

“Your dog: don’t look at me, I didn’t invite him,” wrote user SweetieAnne.

“Chill he’s just the local inspector and making sure your remodel is up to code,” joked Conor.

Some commenters did offer suggestions for what Kyndal might do to rescue the dog from its predicament.

“Honestly maybe call the fire dept?? If he’s stuck or if you can’t get him out hope all is well with the pup,” one user suggested.

“I’d call the police or someone to help you rescue him and then I’d keep him cuz he’s beautiful,” wrote Lynn. “let him know it’s okay and maybe offer him a drink of water He might need something.”

In a follow-up video, Kyndal gave an update in which the dog is out of the hole and rubbing its head against her.

“He’s fine. His collar is what was hung in the hole,” she explains. “So I was able to wiggle my hand down there, and go a little at a time and move his collar down.” When her husband came home, he opened their crawl space and the dog crawled out.

In the video, Kyndal reports she offered the dog a bed, food, and water to pass the storm. Afterward, she connected the dog, named Lulu, to its owners.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kyndal via Instagram DM and TikTok for comment.