‘My rate went from $263 to $143’: State Farm customer shares hack to lowering your car insurance rate with any company

A woman took to social media with a hack that she claimed could significantly lower your car insurance rate. In a video that has been watched 741,900 times, TikToker @moluvswubs444 explained how the hack works.

“Something else good to know for us in our 20s,” text overlaid on the clip read.

“So I switched from Progressive to State Farm for car insurance,” she began in the clip.

During that switch, she spoke to a representative for the insurance company who told her how to save big.

What is the money-saving hack?

Saving money comes down to whether or not a customer already has health insurance.

“If you pay for your health insurance, … you could get a qualified health insurance coverage letter through your health coverage provider,” she explained.

She said this letter drastically lowers the cost of car insurance.

“One of the reasons why you’re paying so much for car insurance is it’s expensive if you get hurt,” she continued. “So, if you’re paying for health insurance, then you don’t need to be paying that much.”

With the hack, she said she saved big.

“My rate went from $263 to $143,” she said.

She said the State Farm rep also informed her that Progressive has a similar policy.

“So, I’m like, ‘They never told me this?’” the woman said.

Ultimately, she urged anyone paying for health insurance to get the qualified letter over to their car insurance.

“It is going to help your monthly rate so much,” she assured.

Does having health insurance reduce car insurance costs?

In some states, those who pay for health insurance may use their provider as their primary source of medical care should they get into an accident.

Car insurance costs include fees for Personal Injury Protection (PIP), which can be waived or reduced. Auto insurers typically ask for a letter to prove a customer has qualified health insurance.

However, there are some considerations.

The health insurance provider must cover injuries from automobile accidents. It is also important to consider the cost of deductibles, co-payments, and limits of your health insurance.

Medicaid and Medicare also cannot be selected as primary health insurers for automobile accidents.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many expressed confusion over the way insurance works.

“Insurance is SO confusing,” user Grace wrote.

Others warned that the hack may not work in every state.

“Not every state does this,” user Air said.

“They only do this in certain states with PIP coverage (no fault states).. coming from someone that works at state farm,” another viewer commented.

Some pointed out flaws in the hack.

“Health insurance only will cover while you are insured.. so if you get in an car accident and can’t work and lost the health insurance… you’re recovery from accident wouldn’t be covered anymore,” user Nadia Nicole said.

The Daily Dot reached out to State Farm and Progressive via email and @moluvswubs444 by TikTok direct message and comment for more information.

