‘Honestly this should be everywhere so people don’t come through the drive-thru asking for water’: New Starbucks water fountain praised by baristas

An order for water is something that seems simple but can dramatically alter a quick-service restaurant’s workflow. Particularly during rush hours, filling a cup of ice water is something that takes up valuable time. Also as water is generally free, it can mean fewer tips for workers.

That said, servers are of course happy to provide customers with water—there is simply a growing consensus that there must be a better way to do it.

Recently, a user on TikTok claimed their Starbucks store made an effort to do just that — winning the approval of baristas in the process.

In a clip with over 185,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Johnny (@iamjohnnylopez) shows off his Starbucks’ new water fountain by filling up a reusable water bottle.

Commenters, some of whom are baristas or former café workers, rejoiced at the development.

“Thank god bc even tho water isn’t a big deal to make it messes up the order of things so this is a w,” a user explained.

“Finally a good thing to spend their money on,” another added.

“Yes! I’m tired of ppl just [ordering] water,” shared a third.

“I would kill for this at our store,” noted an additional TikToker.

However, some users claimed that this would not completely resolve the issue.

“Put one of these in the drive thru outside so i dont have to run across the store in peak in the way of the 12 people on the floor to get a ice water,” said a commenter.

“Then they’ll start asking for cups of ice,” speculated a second.

While many viewers praised the water at Starbucks in particular, others took a more skeptical view.

As one user put it, “Tap water but the sycophants will believe it’s special because it’s in a Starbucks.”

We’ve reached out to Starbucks via email and Johnny via TikTok comment.