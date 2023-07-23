‘was so confused’: Starbucks customer orders Strawberry Açaí Refresher ‘for here’ in a foreign country. It backfires

One of the advantages of travel is experiencing different cultures and learning new languages. But that doesn’t mean the transition will be seamless. Even familiar brands like Starbucks might do things a bit differently than where you’re from.

Eddy, who is known as thisb*chestw*t on TikTok, found himself in a bit of an awkward situation at a Starbucks in Czech Republic.

“I’m at Starbucks in Czech and they asked me ‘for here?’ and my dumba*s panicked and said yes so now I’m stuck drinking my strawberry açaí from a f*cking glass and cannot leave,” Eddy wrote in the caption.

According to Eddy’s TikTok profile, he is 19 and from New York City.

“i was presented an option where there usually isnt one and became complacent,” Eddy wrote.

@thisbitchestwat i was presented an option where there usually isnt one and became complacent 😔 ♬ Goofy Ahh Beat – Obma

The video has received more than 850,000 views since it was posted on July 8. Users who have traveled to other countries found Eddy’s experience incredibly relatable.

“Me in Japan Starbucks,” wrote user Patsy.

“THIS HAPPENED TO ME IN SCOTLAND,” exclaimed user madeline!

“when i was in ireland and they gave me a plate for my muffin,” wrote another user.

“oh my gosh this happened to me in Berlin airport I was so embarrassed,” wrote crossleggedonthefloor.

“was so confused when they asked that in south korea, but it was rly fun to go to a 2cd story n just chill,” wrote anabel.

“The French McDonald’s are the same I think lol,” wrote another user.

Another user wrote that they never know what to do with the glass when this happens. “I just left it at the pick up counter so they didn’t have to come around and take it (the locals were leaving it like u do at a restaurant),” responded Eddy.

Eddy told The Daily Dot via Instagram DM, “I did find myself a little surprised at how common this way of ordering was at global Starbucks locations but not in the country that Starbucks was founded in. It made me a little jealous haha!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via email for comment.