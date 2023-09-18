‘I basically saved $40’: Customer shares hack to make Starbucks cheese danish at home

Longtime customers of coffee chains like Starbucks and Dutch Bros. Coffee have learned to replicate many of their favorite drink recipes—but what about the pastries?

One TikToker has pieced together a recipe for the well-loved Starbucks cheese danish using puff pastry, cream cheese, and some other ingredients most people might already have in their house.

In the video posted by cooking content creator Prima (@allthingsfoodwithprima_g), she shows how folks can use five ingredients to create a much cheaper version of the pastry to have at home.

“If there’s one thing I love about Starbucks, it’s their cheese danish,” Prima says in the video. “But one thing I’m not going to do is spend almost $4 each time, so let me show you how I basically made 12 of them for like $0.80.”

In the video, the TikToker combines vanilla flavoring, sugar, and cream cheese in the microwave, stirring it all together before pouring it into a plastic bag for piping. It is then put in the refrigerator to set. Once the puff pastry dough has thawed, Prima cuts it into 12 pieces before piping the cream cheese mixture onto them, finishing with an egg wash. They are baked at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.

“The way this made sense in my head was that I basically saved $40 without going to Starbucks every day,” she says in the video. “I feel like the girls that get it, get it. If you don’t that’s not my problem, argue with your mom. I’m just trying to show you a way to save a little bit of money, so yeah, you’re welcome.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Prima via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Some viewers offered their own suggestions to adjust the recipe, having made a version of this pastry before.

“Use powdered sugar instead of granulated and it’ll be less gritty,” one commenter wrote. “I did strawberry cream cheese ones and they’re amazing.”

“Just add brown sugar to the egg wash just a tad bit,” another commented.

“Which means I can make it sugar free with Splenda,” a third suggested.

Multiple commenters wrote that they might have some trouble restraining themselves from eating the whole batch if they baked them at home.

“The $4 saves me from eating 5 of them in one sitting,” one user said.

“My problem is I’ll eat 3 at a time,” another commented.

“I just made it and had 2,” a further user wrote. “Fighting myself to stay away rn lol.”