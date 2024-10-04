‘CRANBERRY REFRESHER???’: Starbucks worker exposes new holiday menu items before they’re announced

The holiday season is fast approaching, and Starbucks fans on TikTok are buzzing with excitement.

@Chimmminniefriendly also known as the “neighborhood barista” posted a recent video detailing the alleged upcoming Starbucks holiday drinks and treats that workers were apparently informed of. It has gone viral, amassing 45,000 views, 700 comments, and 19,000 reshares in a short time.

The creator showcases the alleged highly anticipated Starbucks holiday menu offerings. The reported offerings include a gingerbread chai refresher, festive food items, and a new line of cups, including a dark pink Stanley cup.

Here’s a list of the beverages @Chimmminniefriendly says are getting released or rereleased:

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

Caramel Brulee Latte

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Glinda’s Pink Potion (an alleged Wicked collab)

Elphaba’s Green Elixir (another alleged Wicked collab)

And food items in @Chimmminniefriendly’s video

Turkey Sage Danish

Dark Toffee Bundt

Penguin Cookie

Snowman Cake Pop

Sugar Plum Cheese Danish

Cranberry Bliss Bar

Starbucks Holiday favorites and new additions

Starbucks fans are thrilled about the reported return of classic holiday treats and drinks. In the video, the creator highlights their excitement for the gingerbread chai refresher, remarking, “It looks so good. Can’t wait for it!”

Alongside the drinks, festive food items like the cookie and cake pop make a strong appearance, and Starbucks collectors are eager to grab the mystery box draw topper from the Starbucks holiday menu.

However, the video was not always met with excitement. The creator had mixed feelings about certain new items, commenting, “That sounds nasty. And, ugh,” about some of the featured items in the Starbucks holiday menu.

Fans voice their favorite holiday treats

TikTok users flooded the comments with their favorite seasonal treats and wish lists from the Starbucks holiday menu. One user, Pae, couldn’t contain their excitement: “I cannot wait for my beloved sugar plum cheese danish to return.”

Another commenter, Emma R, sparked a conversation by suggesting that Starbucks should keep pumpkin flavors available year-round: “How about we make pumpkin chai a year-round menu item, please and thanks?”

The creator agreed, pointing out that peppermint is available year-round, so why not pumpkin?

The cranberry orange refresher also caught people’s attention. Multiple users lamented that they would get attached to it, only for it to be discontinued after the holidays. “I’m gonna get attached to this cranberry orange refresher, and then they’ll take it away,” several users echoed.

Missing favorites spark discussion

While many are excited about the upcoming treats, the absence of some beloved items from the Starbucks holiday menu caused disappointment. One user commented, “No snowman cookie?” pointing out the missing holiday favorite.

Earlier in the year, Starbucks launched new lavender-flavored spring drinks that also sparked mixed reactions on TikTok. As reported by Daily Dot, the lavender drinks inspired creative concoctions among fans, much like the new cranberry refresher has done. Despite some mixed feelings about the holiday menu, the excitement for Starbucks’ holiday offerings is undeniable. TikTok users eagerly await the launch and share their love for the returning flavors and new additions to the Starbucks holiday menu.

The Daily Dot reached out to @Chimmminniefriendly and Starbucks via email.

