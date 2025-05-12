Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey getting criticized for “wasteful,” “out of touch” baby shower that looks like wedding

Social media users called out lifestyle influencer Olivia Culpo and her NFL player husband Christian McCaffrey for hosting a baby shower that looked more like a wedding, sparking debate on “overconsumption.”

Featured Video

Culpo announced in March 2025 that she and McCaffrey were expecting their first child together. The couple did not share further details about the due date or gender of the baby.

What did Olivia Culpo’s baby shower look like?

A post on Culpo’s Instagram showed off several bear-shaped flower arrangements, banquet-style dinner tables for guests, and chandeliers—all covered with even more floral decor.

Advertisement

A dessert table was decked out in macarons, a tiered cake, and pastries.

The couple hired celebrity photographer Lucio Andreozzi and creative director Lisa Vorce to plan the event.

What does social media think of the baby shower?

While Culpo seemed satisfied with how the event turned out, some commenters weren’t as positive.

Advertisement

“Very pretty and all! But useless. You don’t realize how much more happy you would be to actually work for your money, and have nicer, simpler event, with real people and real friends, not for internet views and likes. But again, gorgeous event,” one wrote.

Redditors in r/LAinfluencersnark called Culpo out for overconsumption, pointing out that baby showers were traditionally more casual events for exchanging gifts before delivery.

“Yes and the insane flower displays are so over the top. Way too much everywhere. Would have looked better with less for sure but also how freakin wasteful and stupid to spend hundreds of thousands on gigantic flower displays for a baby shower,” one commented.

“The first baby shower I went to was in someone’s basement. Playing board games and eating charcuterie boards and I loved every minute of it… this over produced shit seems so cool, but it isn’t intimate at all…,” another said.

Advertisement

“So [expletive] out of touch,” a third remarked.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.