“My mom says I embarrassed her in front of the family”: Man never receives info while making gender-reveal cake for pregnant sister. He decides to make it grey

A pregnant woman got angry with her brother after he baked her a gender reveal cake. The problem? It was missing the whole gender reveal part.

Redditor @MilktheAlgorithm is the baker in question. He explains why he was forced to go with the genderless dessert in the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit on Thursday.

What is a gender reveal cake?

A gender reveal cake, once cut into, should feature a color that indicates what the gender of the baby is. It’s become a fun and simple way for loved ones or even the expectant parents to find out the gender of the baby.

For example, if parents chow down on a cupcake, and it’s filled with pink sprinkles, frosting, or even the cake sponge itself, they can assume they are having a girl. The outside of the cake should not feature pink or blue so that the element of surprise is maintained.

The results of the ultrasound are usually folded up and given to whoever is in charge of baking or coordinating the cake.

At least, that’s what @MilktheAlgorithm thought. The problem is, however, he says that he never received the information.

He says he loves baking “as a hobby.” But, he says, he’s gotten so good at it that he makes cash doing so. “I get paid under the table for weddings and baby showers,” he writes.

Familial request

After OP’s sister became pregnant, he says she messaged him asking if he could whip her up a gender reveal cake. He says this wasn’t an issue, and all she had to do was send him the information indicating the gender. This was so he could “prep the inside-classic pink or blue filling.”

His sister, he says, informed him that she “want[ed] to be surprised too.” OP thought that this was a strange request, but his sister explained that she wanted a “neutral” cake, he says. Following this, she told him that someone would send him the information at a later time.

However, OP says “that someone never did.” OP then says that a few days before the gender reveal, he asked his sister “if the info had been sent.” He says she assured him that “someone’s taking care of it.” He never received the gender reveal info.

This put him in a position where he needed to either “go full improv” and guess the gender or make a neutral cake. OP chose the latter and ended up making a cake that “tasted great, but visually [looked] “grim as hell.”

The grey

As OP puts it, the cake ended up giving “full on cement vibes.” And coupled with his sister’s request for a neutral cake, he says he made it all grey. The exterior frosting was grey. Its cream on the inside was grey. Although he did concede that he “added little fondant clouds for effect.”

Upon unboxing the cake, his sister upset, and “her husband [was] confused,” he recalls.

She assumed his decision was “passive-aggressive,” he continues.

He says he informed her that despite asking her more than once about the gender information, he never received it. That didn’t seem to make matters better between him and his sister. And their mom also told him that she thought he “should’ve tried harder” and that he ended up embarrassing his sister “in front of the family.”

Toward the end of his post, he wanted other Redditors on the r/AITA post to chime in on the incident. Was he in the wrong “for making the most neutral reveal cake in history?”

One user on the application asked him if he had followed up, and the Redditor clarified again that he indeed did.

“I figured it was handled. I didn’t want to pester her since she seemed chill about it at the time,” he says. OP then adds that if his sister “really wanted the gender in the cake, she could’ve double-checked too.”

Furthermore, he states that he “was relying on the system that she set up.” Unfortunately, he adds, that system “just didn’t come through.”

However, someone else thought that making the cake grey was indeed a “passive aggressive” move. Instead, they said he could’ve opted for any other neutral color, such as white.

Others thought “a sad cement vibes prison looking cake” was a mean move to pull on his sister. Someone else echoed this sentiment, writing he “could’ve used any other bright fun color under the sun.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @MilktheAlgorithm via Reddit direct message for further comment.

