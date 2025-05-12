‘I unfortunately had to pony up the $6.99’: Walmart rolls out basket fee. What is it?

Walmart reinstated a new basket fee for shoppers using a popular delivery service, sparking outrage over increasing shopping costs.

What is Walmart’s new basket fee?

In April, Reuters reported that the retailer would be rolling out a $6.99 “basket fee” for Walmart+ Assist orders under $35.

Walmart+ Assist is a program for shoppers with food stamps, EBT cards, or Medicaid. They get access to free pharmacy deliveries, cheaper gas, early sale access, and free streaming through Paramount+ for half the cost of the regular Walmart membership. A full-priced Walmart+ membership is $98, while Walmart+ Assist costs $49.

“We’re reinstating minimum basket fees for customers with EBT cards,” a Walmart memo read.

“If an EBT customer asks why we charged them a minimum basket fee, explain this is the correct fee for orders under $35,” the memo continued.

The retailer paused the basket fee during the COVID-19 pandemic as social distancing kept many shoppers from visiting brick-and-mortar stores.

What do shoppers think of Walmart’s basket fee?

Some shoppers said they believe the fee could be one way Walmart is trying to offset tariff costs. However, a spokesperson for Walmart told Mashable that it isn’t the case.

Others said they’re concerned that the basket fee will impact government assistance users and seniors. These shoppers may not have the funds to pay the basket fee or spend $35 to avoid it.

“As if we didn’t already have enough to worry about budget-wise,” a Redditor posted in r/foodstamps.

“Just made an order this morning and got hit with this. I unfortunately had to pony up the 6.99 just to get the food I needed until my next reload day,” another wrote.

“I don’t have the $7 for a fee every time I forget an ingredient or my kids need something for school all of a sudden,” a third shared.

