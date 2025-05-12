“UGG belongs to Australia”: Original UGG boots brand issues update on struggles after lawsuit

The UGG Since 1974 brand is facing serious difficulties and has used TikTok to spread awareness.

A man named Todd, the grandchild of UGG Since 1974’s founders, shared an update about the brand from inside one of its factories.

“A couple of months ago, we gave you guys an update on our current situation,” he said in the clip. “And since then we’ve stayed pretty quiet for many reasons.”

The main reason Todd Watts said for the radio silence was the company focusing on producing its “100% Australian-made sheepskin boots.”

However, he characterized the mood at the factory as “stressful.”

Lawsuit forces UGG Since 1974 to rebrand

The cause of the stress? A lawsuit with serious implications.

“Litigation is still on going and it’s been tough on a small family business,” he explained.

The Australian brand Ugg Since 1974 was sued by Deckers Outdoor Corporation, which owns the UGG trademark in the US.

The lawsuit began in 2016.

The brand argued that the word “ugg” is a widely used word in Australia. It describes shoes made with sheepskin.

However, Deckers Outdoor Corporation trademarked the word and is the owner of the popular “UGG” brand that makes the comfortable boots that are popular in the US.

As a result of losing the lawsuit, “UGG Since 1974” was forced to rebrand as “Since 1974” outside of Australia and New Zealand.

“Since 1974” thanks its loyal customer base

In the viral TikTok clip, Walters thanked all who have supported the brand through the tumult.

“The support we get from you guys is truly what fuels this engine,” he said.

He also reported that Meta reinstated the company’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“As a lot of you long-term followers know, those accounts were disabled for almost 12 months due to a complaint from our US competitor,” he explained.

However, the pages are back up and running. Fortunately for the retailer, its consumer base’s support has allowed it to successfully rebrand.

“This breaks my heart.”

In the video’s comments section, many expressed support for the Australian-based brand.

“This breaks my heart. UGG belongs to Australia,” one user said.

“American here. I LOVE UGG since 1974 and was extremely sad/disappointed when the ‘American Competitor’ took over because their product is trash/cheap and many of us want the real UGGS,” another commenter wrote.

They also criticized the American company for appropriating the boot.

“Consumers should sue the US company they mis sold a product duping consumers into buying what we thought were original Australian Uggs,” a further user commented.



