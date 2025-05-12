‘We have had the same problem for over 3 years’: Woman files claim on her Jeep after it breaks down 6 times. Then Stellantis steps in

It’s every new car owner’s worst nightmare. You drive the car off the lot, everything works perfectly—then, out of nowhere, something in the car breaks.

While one might think that incidents like these with a new car are rare, it’s more common than most would hope to think. Industry publications have noted the declining quality of new vehicles, and Consumer Reports has stated that new cars are typically not more reliable than older or even used ones.

The internet is filled with stories of people trying out or buying new vehicles, only for their purchases to immediately go sour. For example, one internet user claimed that their luxury vehicle died during a test drive. Another claimed they were working on a new Chevrolet when they realized the vehicle was a lemon.

Now, a user on TikTok says she’s filing a Lemon Law claim against Jeep after her Wagoneer’s electrical system died six separate times.

What went wrong with this Jeep Wagoneer?

In a video with over 21,000 views, TikTok user @myfiercepearcelife alleges that Stellantis, the makers of Jeep vehicles, denied her Lemon Law claim.

This is despite the fact that, according to the description of the video, the car died “6 times while driving.” While she says she attempted to solve the issue with Jeep, they have denied her claims, and so, she’s pursuing a further case with her Attorney General.

“Jeep has one more chance to fix it after the lemon law has been filed,” she says in the caption. “At this point they think they have ‘fixed’ the problem again but I have zero trust in the outcome.”

In another video, she details the whole story behind the car’s failure, including numerous instances of the car dying while driving, her taking it to a dealership, being told that it’s been fixed, then having the car die again.

“Apparently, this is a problem that is happening with a lot of Jeep Wagoneers,” the TikToker says in this video. “Do I want to continue to work with Jeep and get another one? I don’t think so. I don’t know. If Jeep hit me up and was like, ‘Hey, let’s try and work this out’—maybe.”

By the end of the video, the TikToker reveals that she’s currently at a car dealership test-driving a Toyota Sequoia and several other 3-row SUVs.

Does the Jeep Wagoneer have a known electrical issue?

The Daily Dot has previously covered the plight of this TikToker, though she’s not the only one complaining about electrical problems with the Jeep Wagoneer.

Numerous users on Reddit have noted problems with the car. One complained that the Wagoneer S was “dead on day 4,” showing a picture of the car being towed. Others have noted similar electrical issues, from dying vehicles to malfunctioning in-car technology.

Whether this vehicle is eligible for a return or compensation under the TikToker’s state’s Lemon Laws will be up to the courts or arbitrators to decide. However, several car owners have claimed to have won Lemon Law cases based on electrical issues.

‘Shameful behavior but legal.’

In the comments section, users offered their views on the TikToker’s unfortunate situation. Some recounted their own experiences, while others provided advice regarding what the TikToker should do next.

“Definitely get a lawyer if you haven’t already. They have to pay your attorneys fees, you don’t,” wrote a user. This is true in most states, provided that one wins their Lemon Law case, and in a comment, the TikToker said that she has already secured a lawyer.

“Stelantis is going their process of initial denial of your claim and will put up roadblocks to deter you and have time run out to void your claim. Shameful behaviour but legal,” claimed another.

“A buddy bought a new Jeep a year ago, and has driven it maybe ten times…They refuse buy the car back, saying they can fix it,” alleged a third. “Meanwhile he’s forced to drive around a minivan loaner. Very sad.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Stellantis via email and @myfiercepearcelife via TikTok DM and comment.

