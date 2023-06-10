‘I do this and pretend it’s not leaking’: Starbucks barista blends 4 Venti Frappuccinos at once. It backfires

Here’s a tip if you ever find yourself working as a Starbucks barista: You shouldn’t try to blend four Venti Frappuccinos at the same time, no matter how much time you think it’ll save.

That advice comes from TikToker @lifeofellerz, who got nearly 35,000 views since putting up the Frappu-faux pas video on Thursday.

The creator’s captioned it, “How my shift @ work went” with a crying emoji. It shows the blender full of Frappuccino ingredients ready to go and being turned on.

Toward the end of the video, you can see the person making the drinks – who already has one hand on the blender lid – moving a second hand over to help stop the drink from spewing out the top of the blender.

In the caption, the creator cautioned, “Do NOT do 4 ventis.”

Commenters came in with their thoughts about what was attempted.

“I do this and pretend it’s not leaking,” one confessed.

“Ok so 3 ventis is what i’m gaining from this,” another observed.

“If u do 3 ventis and one grande it’s enough for 4 ventis,” another advised.

“You gotta cover the edges not just the top, and if it still leaks you just gotta dump a little out, it will still be fine,” someone else counseled.

One brave barista boasted, “I did 5 ventis once,” noting, “I just had all my coworkers hold it down.”

This wasn’t the first time that Starbucks TikTok has seen a barista try to push it to the max. In August 2021, the Daily Dot covered a creator who tried to meet the demand created when “the high school kids order six tall Frappuccinos all at once during peak.”

That video—showing a comical attempt to blend multiple Frappuccinos—included the hopeful caption, “Oh, God, I hope we didn’t fill it too much,” with the reveal at the end that, yes, they really did.

More recently, this past March, a Starbucks barista shared thoughts with the Daily Dot on “batching” orders in order to meet demand at their store, noting, “Batching can cut the drink-making time in half. When it comes to getting orders with two-plus [of the] same frap, and no modifications, then we just batch it. It’s a matter of being efficient, and when you’re being timed for every customer, a frap can put you behind with the orders.”

Among the advice was a question that the view of the blender engendered for at least one person. “This is hilarious because why is your blender labeled ‘blender?'”

The creator responded, “Stoppp, gotta make sure everyone knows.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.