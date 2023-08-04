‘Her shift ended AT 4’: Customer says Starbucks barista stopped making her drink because it was time to clock out

A Starbucks barista is being accused of stopping to make a drink order right in the midst of completing it, because it was time to clock out.

In a viral video that has amassed over 14,000 views, user Mae (@cherry.tomaeto) said she ordered a refresher drink from the coffee chain but had to wait 20 minutes for her Starbucks order because a worker decided it was time to clock out in the middle of making her beverage.

“The lady started making it, the clock hit four, she was halfway through making the drink and just put it down,” the TikToker said.

The half-made drink sat on the Starbucks counter for some time before the creator says she was able to alert another worker about it.

“It took me like 20 minutes to flag down someone else to finish this drink,” she said.

Despite the poor experience with customer service, Mae says she admired the barista.

“Was I a little pissed?” she rhetorically asked, “Yes. Do I also like high key respect it? Yes.”

In the comments section, other TikTokers expressed their “high key respect” for the Starbucks worker.

“She said ‘AND NOT ONE MINUTE MORE’ and I high key love that for her,” one user wrote.

“I don’t do anything the last couple minutes of my shift so this doesn’t happen,” another admitted.

“I kinda respect the petty,” a third said.

“I’ve worked at Starbucks (briefly) and I UNDERSTAND,” shared one ex-employee.

One person explained the possible reason for the Starbucks worker’s hasty exit.

“Some managers are really strict on clocking out time,” they said, before adding, “but she should have told someone.”

The creator responded sympathetically, writing, “That would stress me out so much.”

The Daily Dot contacted Mae via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email for more information.