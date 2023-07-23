‘It’s either 2 hours or 2 weeks’ notice. Take your pick’: Worker leaves work early because she’s ‘not having a good time’

In a viral video, a worker shared the honest answer she gave her boss when asked why she needed to leave work early that day.

In the TikTok, Ashlee Ruth (@ashlee_ruth) sits in her car, seemingly after clocking out of her work shift.

She explains that she left work early today, and her boss asked her why she needed to head out so soon.

“To be honest, I’m just not having a good time,” Ashlee says she responded.

“It can either be two hours or two weeks’ notice. Take your pick,” the worker recalls telling her boss, meaning that if she didn’t get to clock out early that day, it might lead to her quitting her job altogether.

“As a manager I fully [accept] that answer!! Enjoy your early afternoon!” a user wrote in the comments.

“As a manager I’d rather you tell me if you’re just not in a good space. I’ll cover for you a million times for being honest,” another one shared.

Another wrote that after letting an employee go home early, the person got them Starbucks the next day for having such an understanding reaction.

The video heavily resonated with the public, gaining over 7 million views as of Sunday. The TikTok also has more than 1,800 comments.

In her bio, Ashlee describes herself as a “relatable sh!tshow.”

While a two-week notice is standard in the United States, it is not legally required in most cases. Employers tend to prefer for departing employees to give two or more weeks of notice to make the transition easier on their end, allowing time to figure out how the company will handle the departing person’s workload and responsibilities.

Employees who don’t give standard notice run the risk of souring the relationship with their past employer and possibly not being able to use them as a reference when interviewing for other jobs.

Several commenters were in agreement with Ashlee’s approach.

“If you’re a a good employee I’ll accept it. If you’re not I’ll take the 2 weeks. You prob did me a favor,” a person said.

“This is legit. As a nurse, we joke about this. I either take a day off and call in sick, or I’m liable to be off for the next 3 months on stress leave,” a worker shared.

“Give ‘em the ol 2days notice. Aka I’m leaving 2DAY. Rn as a matter of fact” a commenter wrote.

In a reply via Instagram direct message, Ashlee said that she makes relatable, comedic content and even her boss knows that she’s “a jokester” and they have a relationship in which they can be honest with each other.

“I wasn’t expecting that video to take off like it did, but I think that just goes to show what’s lacking in the workspace. People want honesty, and to feel heard, and I think most importantly employers to value their time as human beans, not just another number!!!” Ashlee said.