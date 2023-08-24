‘This always happens and then they never pick it up’: Starbucks baristas receive 24-drink online order during peak. They’re also understaffed

In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks barista shared the struggle of having to do a large food and drink order in the midst of peak hours.

In the video, Starbucks worker @snowgleam is filming after successfully completing a 24-drink order.

Based on the video, there was extensive diversity in the types of drinks ordered, ranging from hot to cold, Refreshers to coffees, and tall to trenta (small to large for those who don’t frequent the coffee chain).

The order also included enough food items to fill a large bag and small bag to the brim, meaning that at minimum, @snowgleam had to pull various cold or baked items or, at most, had several food items, like breakfast sandwiches, to heat or assemble.

In the caption, the barista gave additional context about his situation.

“When you’re down a partner and short staffed with a big order due at peak with a backed up drive through and a full lobby right after,” they wrote.

The motivational sound over the video urges people to “Never back down, never what? Never give up. Never back down, never what?! Never give up. Let’s go!”

The video has close to 40,000 views and about 90 comments as of Thursday morning.

Several people in the comment section who have also worked as baristas shared their own related experiences and pet peeves.

“And then they always send only one person to pick it up,” a top comment read.

“I get 2-3 30 drink orders every day at my store cause of the nurses,” a person shared.

“and then they always ask to help them take it to their car,” another said.

“My store we had to make 63 drinks for a doordash order,” a further commenter wrote.

One viewer shared how they would have handled being in the same situation as the TikToker.

“I would personally take my 10 or lunch,” they joked.

