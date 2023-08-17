‘With that extra, we always just pour it out after because the grande cup gets full’: Starbucks barista shares hack to getting more bang for your buck

A Starbucks barista offered a tip for customers to get more value from their drink orders—and it’s remarkably easy to do.

The video comes from creator @noshameunseen, who recorded the video from his kitchen. The barista began his video by noting that “there’s one thing that literally everyone can do to… get a lot more drink for the exact same price.” As of Tuesday evening, his video on the hack had amassed over 65,000 views.

The trick? Order your preferred drink in one cup size larger than what you actually want. So, if you planned to order a grande (medium), you should ask for a grande in a venti (large) cup.

“Every time we make a drink, there’s a little bit of extra at the bottom of the shaker,” he said. “But… we always just pour it out after because the grande cup gets full.”

If you order a venti cup instead, he explained, baristas will typically gift the leftover drink to the customer. “We’re not going to pour out the extra little bit because you’re not paying for it,” he said. “We’re just gonna pour the rest in the cup, and then you get more drink for the exact same price as a grande.”

@noshameunseen said that this trick is especially helpful for customers who like foam in their drinks, as it will get poured out if it doesn’t fit in the cup.

The creator’s video went viral almost instantly—with a number of commenters weighing in with their own Starbucks tips.

“I always order with no ice,” one person shared.

“I was a barista for 2 years 2016-2018 and I still do this!! also, LIGHT ICE!!!” another added.

Some also noted that the alleged hack might not be universal.

“Mmm not at my Starbucks they literally will throw it out rather than leave it in the cup,” one barista said.

“I mean the theory is true partner. But if you [do] what’s supposed to be done, you’re not gonna have leftovers,“ another wrote.