‘They be mad they have to do their job’: Customer says she was shamed for ordering a sandwich at Sprouts

Is a simple sandwich too much to ask for?

Perhaps.

In a viral TikTok, creator Karmel Cross (@karmelcross) said she ordered a Sprouts deli sandwich, only to be shamed by workers.

Her video has been viewed over 382,000 times, with hundreds of comments from people who felt Cross’ experience was relatable.

Cross’ TikTok opens with a shot of her sandwich ticket. “This shit’s so damn embarrassing like,” a portion of Tyler the Creator’s “Tamale” plays.

Her ticket requests a straight-forward sandwich order consisting of turkey, cheddar, lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayo, and mustard on sourdough bread.

Cross zooms into the deli section of Sprouts, which appears empty. There are two workers visible behind the deli counter but no other customers in sight. The sign above the counter reads: “ Order sandwiches here.”

On its website, Sprouts describes itself as a natural market inspired by farmer’s markets. Based in Arizona, Sprouts now operates 380 stores nationwide. Many of these stores include deli sections that offer catering, grab-and-go meals, and custom sandwiches made to order.

The chain hopes to provide “a fresh, friendly take on grocery shopping” for its customers and “a friendly, healthy, upbeat working environment” for its employees, its website states.

Cross, however, says she was not met with the friendly experience promised.

“Why does it feel like a crime to order a sandwich @ Sprouts? All the employees just stare at you!” her text overlay reads.

Viewers shared similar experiences in the comments.

“Me standing there waiting for someone to take my order and they’re just looking at me,” @_ameliamasl wrote.

“They be mad they have to do their job like bro I’m hungry!” @moirah complained.

“One time I was filling out my paper and a customer told me “yeah you have to fill one of those out because they don’t wanna talk to us anymore,” @roxy.mont said of the sandwich order forms.

“No but seriously, at all the locations,” Cross said, agreeing the experience was not an isolated incident.

But Sprouts workers who work in the deli section offered their perspectives.

“As someone who literally works in the deli, we’re not upset at y’all but they also have us doing like 3 dif things at once so we’re just busy,” one wrote.

“Deli employees be goin through it constantly so justified,” another said.

“I worked making sandwiches and what makes it annoying is that they sorta just spring it on you without telling you you’re gonna make food,” a third claimed.

These comments suggest Sprouts workers are being unfairly villainized.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sprouts via email, and Karmel through a direct message.