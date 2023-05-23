‘She wants people to look stupid when they go’: Viewers speculate after customer claims they got a ‘sprinkle Ice Dream cup’ from Chick-fil-A

People tend to have some very strong opinions when it comes to their favorite fast food locations, especially when someone claims that there’s a new menu item being offered.

Just ask the Raising Caine’s die-hards who couldn’t believe one woman’s claim that her local chains offered a macaroni and cheese option off of a “secret” menu.

The Girls That Get It TikTok account (@girlsthtgetit) is being accused of lying about Chick-fil-A offering a “Sprinkle Icedream Cup” packed with rainbow sprinkles. The creator’s clip went viral and was viewed more than 980,000 times. Viewers allege that @@girlsthtgetit added the sprinkles to the dessert herself.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chick-Fil-A via email and the Girls That Get It account via TikTok comment for further information.

In the nine-second video, the TikToker writes: “Chick-Fil-A limited edition sprinkle ice-dream cup. Go try it!” They show off a sealed cup of vanilla ice cream littered with multi-colored sprinkles.

The creator captions their video, “Chick-fil-A is BACK WITH A HACK! Who’s going to try?! Crunchy sprinkles are my favorite.”

One commenter, who said they worked for Chick-fil-A was doubtful of the creator’s claims.

“I work at cfa, we ain’t go no sprinkles,” they said.

While another person wrote: “I work at cfa, no we don’t” which is the same sentiment expressed by another individual who penned, “Is this real? we don’t even carry sprinkles at ours.”

There was one person who said that their Chick-Fil-A locations did offer the dessert variety: “Omg I had one yesterday! Soooo good,” they said.

According to Eat Pallet, the only toppings that Chick-Fil-A offers for its frozen dairy desserts are hot fudge, caramel, and whipped cream, but there’s no mention of sprinkles.

On Chick-Fil-A’s website sprinkles are nowhere to be found as an option for its Icedream cones or cups, either.

And if you’ve ever wondered why Chick-Fil-A calls its Icedream cups and cones “Dream” instead of “Cream” that’s because there isn’t any cream in the smooth and sweet treat: it’s primarily comprised of milk fat and nonfat milk, according to Mashed. This little bit of information hasn’t seemed to hinder the menu options sales, however, as its Icedream cone was one of the most popular items ordered at Chick-Fil-A in 2019.