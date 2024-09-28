‘FINALLY SOMEONE SAID IT’: Spotify customer says she’s switching over to Apple Music over this playlist pet peeve. It’s getting worse

Spotify versus Apple Music is an endless debate. However, one Spotify user is being tipped in Apple Music’s direction because of this alleged glitch.

What’s going on with Spotify?

“I am this close to switching to Apple Music because why do I have a playlist of 27 hours worth of music and I heard the same three songs yesterday,” shares Shaq Lauren (@notshaqlauren).

Lauren continues to explain that she doesn’t have smart shuffle on, is not restarting the playlist, and that it’s about the same 30 songs that continue to be replayed.

The video has almost 19,000 comments and over 13 million views as of Saturday.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers can relate to Lauren’s irritation while others have some suggestions to offer.

“I don’t understand why spotify is doing this!!! it’s starting to really bother me bc im sick of hearing the same music on my drive to work. MY PLAYLIST IS 42 HOURS LONG,” one commenter shared.

“Mine will literally play the song twice in a row,” another user said.

“U have to clean spotify cache, that’s all,” one user suggested.

“Spotify says in their FAQ if your Playlist has too many songs, the algorithm won’t shuffle any more and they won’t be implementing a true shuffle at this time. Like what? Why am I paying for it then?” shares another.

What might be the issue?

There are several reasons why this might keep happening to Lauren and others. As one comment suggested, you may need to clear out your Spotify cache. Luckily, Spotify breaks down how to do this on your phone.

However, some other forums like QQTube mention that Spotify simply can’t handle large playlists with over 30 songs and will inevitably do this.

Other forums such as Quora say that since Spotify’s algorithm knows your favorite songs, it will replay them over others.

It seems unclear what the culprit of this issue is, but it seems that many are fed up with it.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lauren via email and TikTok message and to Spotify via their site’s form for comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.