Spectrum worker exposes the practice, shares how you might be getting ripped off after leaving job

A former Spectrum worker spilled the tea on tips and tricks for saving money on your Wi-Fi bill and receive better internet service.

TikTok user @whitetpoison_ sat in his car and revealed how he recently quit his job at Spectrum where he worked as a door-to-door salesman. “I’m just gonna let you guys know every little trick I picked about Wi-Fi,” he told his 21,000 followers.

Then, he shared about the Affordable Connectivity Program. In a nutshell, the government stimulus bill gives people a discount on their Wi-Fi until it runs out of money. According to the content creator, companies were required to tell customers about the bill but didn’t. He encouraged customers to apply. “It’s super easy to apply and I don’t care if you’re making good money,” he said. “Like, 99 percent of people qualify for this program.”

What is the Affordable Connectivity Program? According to its website, “The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare, and more. The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.” A prospective customer must be on a form of government assistance, such as financial aid, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Housing Assistance, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), WIC, Veterans Pension, or Survivor Benefits, or live on qualifying Native American Tribal lands.

Another piece of information @whitetpoison_ revealed was how to lower your bill if it doubles. “Call and threaten to cancel and they will put you back on your original promo, like 90 percent of the time,” he said. If they don’t respond, call a few more times until they lower it, he recommends.

Furthermore, he shared two things not to get from Spectrum. “Do not activate the one-year free unlimited data. It’s trash and they’re just gonna get you on your next bill ’cause you’re gonna forget,” he stated. “Don’t get the Zumbo box either. They’ve been advertising it. That is literally just a sh*tty Apple TV.”

Finally, he urged his followers to listen to a Spectrum sales rep’s offer if they were thinking of switching providers. Why? Because it would be the “best possible rate.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @whitetpoison_ via TikTok comment and direct message and Spectrum via email. The video amassed 4.4 million views and in the comments viewers shared how these strategies worked for them.

“Saved me 30 bucks. You’re a real one. Money is getting tight. That’ll help,” one viewer wrote.

“I applied for the ACP program with Xfinity and now I’m paying $10 a month,” a second shared.

Another viewer wrote, “Bro is handing out the keys.”

On the other hand, some users didn’t have the same luck.

“The ACP website said I either have to make less than $39,000 or have a dependent on Medicaid or SNAP. So this did not work for me,” one user commented.

“We threatened to cancel after our promotion ended and they said ‘bye,’” a second remarked.