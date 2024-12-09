‘Looks like Lexus’: Dealership posts special edition 2021 Toyota Avalon. Why did they really go away?

If you mourn the Toyota Avalon, know a sweet one recently went up for sale in Southern California—but it looks like someone already snapped it up.

That’s according to TikTok user Your Car Guy Ben (@yourcarguyben), a car salesman with Claremont Toyota in Claremont, California, who puts up content of different cars on sale at the dealership.

The video featuring the Avalon, put up Nov. 26, drew more than 258,800 views as of Sunday even though perusal of the dealership’s site indicates that the Avalon has sold and there aren’t additional ones in its inventory.

“I don’t know if you guys have ever seen one of these,” he begins. “A 2021 Toyota Avalon TRD. Look at this. The rims, the side skirts, the moon roof, the blacked out roof … this thing is beautiful all the way around.”

The video, shot at night, shows a full 360 view of the white car with black accents. He asks the audience if they’ve seen one of these, because the 2022 edition is the model’s last.

Why did Toyota discontinue the Avalon?

Toyota’s own website notes that the car made way for another similar model. “We’re saying farewell to Avalon,” the site reads. The Toyota Crown replaced the model in Toyota’s lineup. It still pointed out that Avalon owners will be able to get service from Toyota dealers even with the shift.

A 2024 article in Slashgear, looking to provide more clarity, noted, “As it happens, the Crown was hardly a brand-new model in the Toyota line up, with the automaker first introducing the vehicle to consumers in the mid-1950s. The manufacturer has had some version of the Crown in its line up ever since.”

But why haven’t you heard of the Crown all that time? Until 2023, the article states, the automaker marketed the model mostly in Asian and select European markets.

What did critics think of the 2021 Avalon?

Reviewers at Car and Driver loved the 2021 Avalon like the one Ben had for sale, awarding it an 8.5 out of 10 and noting, “With the task of serving as Toyota’s flagship sedan, while also appealing to its long-established customer base, the 2021 Avalon straddles the line between staid and exciting with a broad range of trim.

“No matter which one you choose,” it added, “the Avalon is well-equipped and is surprisingly modern, offering plentiful standard driver-assistance technology. The Avalon has few rivals—the large sedan segment is collapsing as more new-car buyers opt for SUVs—but it’s one of the best of its breed.”

By contrast, the 2025 version of the Crown only drew a 7 out of 10 from the same publication. The outlet said that people either find the vehicle’s appearance “odd” or “cool”, and that it is designed to attract a “niche” of people wanting a traditional sedan look with an SUVs height.

“Think of the Crown as the sedan analog to the Subaru Outback station wagon,” the outlet states. “Once inside, you’ll find yourself in a premium cabin that wouldn’t look out of place in a Lexus, with quality materials and a restrained design.”

Commenters coming to the video indicated they missed the Avalon.

“These are so cool, one lamented. “I was super sad to see Toyota discontinue the Avalon.”

“I agree,” Ben concurred.

“Toyota needs to bring that car back,” another said, courting more agreement from Ben.

“I damn near bought one a few years back,” someone else revealed. “Super cool.”

The video got someone thinking about buying it; that person simply said, “I want!” Unfortunately for them, Ben said it already sold just a few hours after he posted the video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Toyota via email.

