‘Should be a recall’: Expert says this sound on a modern Ford engine is a major red flag

If you hear this sound in your Ford engine, you may be eligible for a recall.

Nowadays cars aren’t built to last the way they used to. Ford marketing campaigns are built around the idea of being Ford Built Tough, but the engines say otherwise.

Ford’s reputation has been put into jeopardy with the amount of recalls they do. Ford is consistently ranked the highest in recalls every year. Ford has already issued 33 recalls for over 3.6 million vehicles for the first half of 2024 alone.

The major recall that took place this year was for the Ford EcoBoost engine. According to Car and Driver, over 91K Ford EcoBoost engines were recalled in 2024.

So clearly, Ford is having some issues with building engines that stand the test of time. This TikTok posted by @davesengines showcases a scary sound that Ford owners dread to hear from their Ford Eco-Boost engine and how to fix it.

So what’s a solution to fix this noise in a Ford engine?

In the TikTok, when the Ford F150 is first fired up, all you can hear is a rattling noise. This noise only appears for a few seconds, but it shouldn’t be ignored. Good news is that this mechanic offers a solution to this dreaded Ford engine rattle.

The mechanic reveals the cam phaser is the cause of the rattle which only lasts 2-5 seconds. The rattle is caused by the edge of the hole the locking pin sits in wearing down. The pin locks the VCT gear in position to avoid the noise.

He goes on to showcase the used worn down cam phaser and how there is an update for a new one. Once a new one is installed, the rattling noise should stop.

What Ford EcoBoost engines are in recall right now?

The Ford EcoBoost engine recall currently includes the 3.0L EcoBoost engine. The issue with the recall is faulty intake values that could lead to engine failure. Here is a full breakdown of details to see if your Ford qualifies.

Ford models impacted Ford F150

Ford Edge

Ford Explorer

2021-2022 Ford Bronco Production dates May 2021 to October 2021 Recall reference: Ford recall #24S55

How to make the most of your Ford Engine?

The expert mechanic in the video suggested getting an oil change each 5,000 miles you drive. AAA also agrees with this recommendation. Now, mechanic even went to go say go more often than whatever the dealerships say.

Staying on top of oil changes and following routine car maintenance will keep your car in great shape. These standard routine practices will help preserve your Ford engines.



So what did the viewers think of this?

“The fact you can’t buy a truck anymore and get 200,000 miles without a major issue is absolutely ridiculous. Every manufacturer is selling garbage now?” one user commented.

“Should be a recall,” one user suggested.

“It just identifies as a diesel,” another joked.

“Change your oil religiously folks. Not 10k like the damn computer says,” one added.

“Just had mine replaced in 2019 with 10,7000 miles $4,400 to fix. Runs perfect now; no noise. Cheaper than buying a new truck, I guess,” one shared.

This TikTok has more than 549.4K views with over 17.7K likes.

