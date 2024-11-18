‘Sounds like Ford’: Driver brings Ford Ranger to mechanic with mystery noise. It’s only got 37,000 miles

Is the Ford Ranger a good truck? With foreign competition increasingly taking over the truck market share, is Ford built tough enough to last?

This TikTok posted by @fordtechcesar reveals a 2023 Ford Ranger with 37,000 miles that is making a mysterious sound.

This brings up the question of the famous Ford slogan, “Ford Built Tough”. With this mysterious sound for a 2023 truck with 37,000 miles, it’s hard to believe this truck is built tough.

Does Ford still make the Ranger?

The Ford Ranger is still in production. In 2024, it went through a total redesign which indicates Ford has no plan of retiring this model anytime soon.

A 2025 Ford Ranger MSRP is between $34,575–$48,860 depending on which model you select.

Is the Ford Ranger a good truck?

The Ford Ranger is designed to be a mid-size pickup with a smooth ride, charming looks, and muscular engine. According to Car and Driver, the 2025 Ford Ranger is their 4th rank mid-size truck. This model ranked behind the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Raptor.

Now let’s take a look at the 2023 Ford Ranger that was featured in the TikTok. KKB gave this model 4.4 stars out 5 with the consumer reviews agreeing with the same 4.4 star rating.

The major selling points for this truck are strong towing features, standard driving aid, and off-road packages available. Now the cons of this Ranger is that it is due for replacement and does not have regular cab options.

Why does Ford have a bad reputation?

Ford has become the king of recalls. So far in 2024, Ford has already issued 37 recalls for over 3.6 million vehicles. This makes up 36% of total recalled vehicles in the industry which is something not to flex. At this rate, Ford is projected to be the most recalled brand in 2024. That will be the third year in a row it earns the honor.

With the alarming amount of recalls that take place, it’s easy to say Ford has quality issues. These recalls are due to engine problems, gas leaks, defective rear view cameras which all put the drivers safety at risk. This lack of care and attention has real potential to cause damage to consumers.

So what did the viewers think about this Ford Ranger?

In the comments section, viewers weighed in on the state of Ford. Some defended the brand.

“Oil changes help a lot,” one commented.

“Honda is under investigation as we speak because over 1.2 million cars can have engine failure and Toyotas are also. Hyundai’s current vehicles aren’t blowing engines at a high rate at all,” one countered.

“Unable to duplicate customer concern. Updated PCM. Road test: OK,” one added.

“Dealer: It’s supposed to sound just like that,” one joked.

“Sounds like Ford,” one shared.

This TikTok has more than 38.8K views with over 500 likes.

Daily Dot contacted @fordtechcesar over TikTok messenger and commented on the post. We also contacted Ford over email.

