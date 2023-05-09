person pouring Sonic sauce containers into pan with caption 'making sonic spaghetti

‘Absolutely foul’: Viewers react to man who made spaghetti using dozens of Sonic sauce containers

‘I think I’m actually gonna start crying.’

Posted on May 9, 2023   Updated on May 9, 2023, 4:26 pm CDT

A college student revealed in a viral TikTok how he made Sonic spaghetti using several of the fast food chain’s marinara sauces.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Aaron (@discountwaldo) where he demonstrated to his 11,000-plus followers how to make “Sonic spaghetti.” First, he unveiled his stack of marinara containers from Sonic. Next, he dumped spaghetti noodles into a pot of boiling water. Then, he opened the containers of marinara sauce, poured it over chicken and let it cook. After, he stirred both pots of noodles and the chicken. Finally, he placed the cooked noodles onto a plate followed by the chicken marinara.

college meals <3 @SONIC Drive-In #college #collegelife #byussy #sonic #sonicmarinara #cooking #pasta

The Daily Dot reached out to Aaron via Instagram direct message, TikTok direct message, and TikTok comment for more information. The video racked up over 351,000 views as of May 9, where viewers expressed bewilderment toward this concoction. 

“Absolutely foul,” one viewer wrote.

“I think I’m actually gonna start crying,” a separate viewer said.

“Looks horrendous,” another remarked.

Even Sonic Dine-In responded in the comments, “Well this is the first time we’ve seen our sauce used like this.”

However, others thought Aaron was making blue noodles because of the video game character, Sonic the Hedgehog.

“I thought you were talking about Sonic the Hedgehog and was so [viscerally] disappointed when the sauce wasn’t lightning blue,” a fourth concurred.

*First Published: May 9, 2023, 4:10 pm CDT

Melody Heald is a culture writer. Her work can be found in Glitter Magazine, BUST Magazine, and more.

