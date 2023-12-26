A TikTok video showcasing a self-scanning shopping cart at Canadian supermarket chain Sobeys has gone viral on the platform, sparking a debate about the future of retail.

The video, posted by TikTok user Bianca (@bianca.musaa) on Dec. 23, shows footage of the futuristic-looking cart which boasts a built-in scanner and display at the front, accompanied by a card terminal on the side.

“Can we take in how crazy this is?” Bianca says in the video. “This is the future of grocery shopping, the scanner and everything. Just grab something, literally, scan it, and place it in the cart, crazy. And if you don’t want it, you just kind of delete it, take it out of the cart, and it reads that you took it out of the cart.”

The AI-powered “Smart Cart” is part of Sobeys new initiative to make grocery shopping more convenient and efficient for customers. According to the Sobeys website, “Smart Carts use sensor fusion technology to identify items you shop for as you go to help make your checkout seamless.”

However, not everyone is impressed by this Sobeys innovation. In the comment section of Bianca’s video, the cart received mixed reactions.

“I want my staff discount if I’m doing their job,” one user noted, pointing out the potential cost-saving benefits for the store.

“Ew I’m not using this nasty piece of crap ur taking away people f*cking jobs r u proud,” a second commenter wrote.

“And when ‘the cart’ identifies incorrect item in cart the wheels lock and can’t continue until store cashier audits the contents,” a third commenter claimed.

“Won’t be massively adopted by industry. To much money to invest in it and keep it up,” another declared.

Other commenters focused on the potential benefits of the technology, with one saying, “This is great to keep track of cost if you are on a tight budget.”

“I am actually ok with this. it will keep me on budget better,” another commenter echoed.

“Sooo do they check everything when you leave or can we ‘forget to scan stuff,'” asked one user.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bianca via TikTok direct messages for comment.