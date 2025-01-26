‘It’s gonna make your life a whole lot easier’: Man shares trick to avoid icy windshields with this one thing—and you already own it

When you were a kid, you probably loved waking up in the morning to a world covered in snow. The excitement you felt after peering out your window to an ivory-coated abyss meant school could be closed.

As an adult with responsibilities and things you need to accomplish, it can be a nightmare. Especially if your car is exposed to the elements. Oftentimes, you’ll have to factor in a bunch of extra pre-commute time just so you can clean your car to take out on the road.

However, TikToker and life “hacker” Ceith Griffith (@ceithgriffith) says this doesn’t need to be the case. According to his TikTok which accrued over 15,000 views, it’s a straightforward method. And you more than likely have everything you need to do it, right in your home.

Easy trick

“I’m gonna show you an amazing, simple, fast, and easy hack you can do for the winter. Especially if you’re in a hurry in the morning,” he says. “It’s gonna make y’all’s life a whole lot easier. And it works great.”

Next, his clip transitions to him standing before a white towel resting on the hood of his car.

“Then the only thing you’re gonna need is a towel,” he says. “It don’t have to be any kind of specific towel. Can be any kind of towel.”

Following this, he unfolds the cloth and continues to explain the nature of the hack.

“Just grab your towel and lay it out. Just take the towel and lay it on your windshield,” he specifies, pointing to the windshield wipers on his car. Griffith indicates that these can be used to fasten the towel in place.

Comes right off

“You can just the wipers to place on top of the towel to keep it from flying away if there’s a bad wind or anything like that,” he continues.

He explains the household item is a simple, yet effective tool in combating snow accumulation.

“This is gonna keep all the frost, snow, and ice, off your windshield,” he shares. “Making it completely easy in the morning to just get in your car and drive away. In the morning whenever you come out, just take the towel off the window. And all the ice, snow, and frost, will automatically come off with the towel.”

At the end of the clip, Griffith thanked viewers for tuning in to watch the hacks he regularly posts.

Other methods

Cloth-like towels might freeze stiff in cold weather. Carrying around a sopping wet towel into your car or home might not be amenable to some folks. Using a segmented piece of painter’s tarp, or another nonabsorbent material may work even better.

Additionally, auto accessory manufacturers specifically design snow windshield covers. There are tons of options to choose from. Some covers are quite large and can cover the entirety of one’s vehicle. While others only cover a car’s windshield.

If putting on additional accessories really isn’t your thing, there are solutions. Such as keeping a spray bottle with a solution of isopropyl alcohol and water. Since the freezing point of alcohol is much lower than water, it’s snow and ice’s worst nightmare. Spray it on the areas of your car where you don’t want ice to form. Snowflakes that hit your vehicle won’t congeal and will simply glide off the alcohol-coated surface.

You can also apply a thin coating of shaving cream to your car as well. Since it’s designed to fight moisture build-up, several TikTokers have tried this method out. And the results, they claim, were stellar. But others said using Dawn dish soap works just as well. Not to mention, it’s a more cost-effective option when compared to shaving cream.

One person who penned a reply to Griffith’s video posed a potential problem with his hack. “Seems like it would stick to the glass,” they said.

However, the TikToker assured that this wouldn’t be the case. Also, another user on the application approved of Griffith’s tip, as they said, “Been doin this.”

Someone else said they’ve seen the hack in action themselves. “Wow my husband would do this. And at first I thought he was crazy,” they wrote.

This social media user shared another use for outdoor towel usage in the winter: “A towel on steps works great after they have iced up. You can walk down without slipping.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Griffith via TikTok comment for further information.

