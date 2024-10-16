‘For $1 back then I had a juice chip candy and lil Debbie cake’: Memphis resident shocked to discover prices of Lays, Cheetos, and Doritos

A Memphis, Tennessee resident is shocked and disturbed to discover the new price of Lays, Cheetos, and Doritos at his local convenience store. The price is so high it’s got him reconsidering the state of affairs in the United States.

TikTok user KC (@kc_brownn) posted the video on Thursday from the chip aisle at his local convenience store. The video, which has since amassed 732,000 views, shows KC pointing to the small bags of Lays, Doritos, and Cheetos. Each bag is marked $1.

“I know [expletive] well these chips ain’t no [expletive] dollar,” he says. “What is the world coming to?”

The price of Lays, Cheetos, and Doritos

In the caption, KC writes, “Went from 3 for $1 to 2 for $1. Now $1 [for] a small bag.”

Ultimately, the price of potato chips depends on where you’re purchasing them. A quick Google search shows that retailers are selling these 8-oz bags of chips for anywhere between $0.50 and $1.

It makes sense KC’s convenience store would charge on the high end of that spectrum. In general, convenience stores charge more for groceries than grocery stores.

Viewers react to the revelation

In the comments section, many viewers said KC was late to the party. Some folks who identify as elders said they’re used to prices going up at this point.

“I’m old,” wrote one viewer. “It was 4 for $1.”

A second viewer wrote, “Dawg, it used to be 4/$1, then they switched to 2/$1. Now a SINGLE bag is $1?????”

Another viewer wrote, “For $1 back then I had juice, chips, candy, and a Lil Debbie cake.”

Are chip prices returning to normal?

It’s no secret that when it comes to shrinkflation, chip eaters were among the most impacted. According to this article by Sherwood News, “Prices for a 16-ounce bag of chips are up 30.6% since the end of 2020, outpacing the 20.6% increase in the consumer price index.”

The rising prices might be nearing an end, however. “A sales slump … has put pressure on the share prices of potato chip makers – such as Pepsico, which owns Ruffles-producer Frito Lay, Campbell’s, which makes Kettle Chips, and Pringles producer Kellanova.”

The Daily Dot reached out to KC via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also reached out to Frito Lay via email for comment.

