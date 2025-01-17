‘You know it’s about to hit‘: Expert shares tell-tale sign slot machine is about to let you win

While slot machines are mostly luck, one expert says there are a few ways to tell if the machine is about to “hit” the next time you’re at a casino.

Featured Video

In a video with over 3 million views, TikToker and self-proclaimed “Casino Guru” @casinoadvantage101 explains there are “only two types of [slot] machines” that tell you when they’re about to hit.

“The other 99% of machines, you don’t know when they’re going to hit,” he says.

Out of all casino machines, slot machines are some of the hardest to win. According to Investopedia, machines with the best odds are about 1 in 5,000, while those with the worst are around 1 in 34 million for the top prize.

Advertisement

Here’s how to take advantage of the ones that give you a hint.

Guaranteed progressive slot machine

He explains that a guaranteed progressive slot machine accumulates more rewards as a user continues to play. Depending on the machine, it may guarantee a win after a certain amount of money is played.

“Let’s say there’s one that guarantees a win by $1,000,” he says. “It will say right under the jackpot amount, ‘Must win by $1,000.’”

Advertisement

His suggestion: Look out for a machine close to reaching its limit for a guaranteed hit.

“It is hard to find machines like that, but they are out there,” he says.

Guaranteed hit bonus slot machine

The TikToker also points to some machines that may provide a bonus by a certain number or a certain number of free spins.

Advertisement

“There are some machines like that out there. You just have to hunt for them,” he says.

Like the progressive slot machine, if you catch one close to its bonus, you have a higher chance of walking away with a win.

These types of machines do exist, according to Jackpotparty, which delves into each type.

Casino regulars weigh in on their favorite machines

In the comments, viewers who frequent casinos share their “luckiest” machines.

Advertisement

“As a casino employee, Buffalo Gold 100% hits the highest limits, especially the ruby red machine,” one said.

“Platinum quick hits everytime,” another wrote.

“Those Quick Strikes with the must hit by $50 and $500 are easy to hit for me,” a third added.

However, some say they can “feel” when a machine will hit.

Advertisement

“Oh…I just walk up and feel the vibe of the machine. It’s like a sixth sense kinda, and I’m always right,” a viewer wrote.

Some pushed back on slot machines altogether.

“There’s only 1 machine that pays out 100% of the time!!! ATM Machines,” one joked.

“The only thing that’s in my favor when I go to a casino is the all you could eat buffet. Trust me I win there,” another said.

Advertisement

“This is all nice to know, but after I lose my initial 50 dollars, I just go to the Buffett,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to @casinoadvantage101 via TikTok direct message and comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.