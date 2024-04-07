‘I think about this all the time’: Viewers divided when a customer sits in restaurant bar while waiting for table—and doesn’t order alcohol

A customer sits in a restaurant bar while waiting for a table and doesn’t order alcohol. She asks TikTok for feedback on whether this is rude, and viewers are torn.

TikTok user Jessie (@jessiesworld27) posted the video from what appears to be a restaurant bar. “So I don’t want to be loud, but can you stitch this if you’re a bartender of if you’ve been a bartender before?” she says. “Is it rude to go into a restaurant that has a bar and sit at the bar and not order alcohol?

“If you just order food—but you leave a really nice tip—but you don’t order alcohol. Do they get [expletive] off? This is one of my random intrusive thoughts that keeps me up at night. I need an answer,” she says.

The video has amassed more than 144,000 views as of Saturday. In the comments, viewers offered their takes.

“Bartender here. As long as you tip and are not rude you fiiiiine. Hell I might try out some mock-tail recipes on you,” wrote one user.

A second user wrote, “Bartender here. Sober solo people are some of my favorite customers. They’re usually very polite and friendly. Whereas sometimes your drinking customers aren’t.”

A third user agreed, “Never been bothered by this! Just don’t sit for two hours and order nothing but a coke.”

However, some viewers said they have heard of bartenders who are annoyed by this habit.

One user said, “It never bothered me . But yes some bartenders do get mad. But who cares sit where you want.”

A second user agreed, “I’ve known a handful that practically take it personally and get mad, but I know others that don’t care at all.”

Several bartenders who commented on this Reddit thread from a non-drinker with the same question agreed they don’t find it rude to sit at a bar and not order alcohol. Adam Teeter of the VinePair podcast does note you should be mindful that the seating is prime real estate and therefore linger no longer than 30 minutes after your meal.

In an interview with the Daily Dot, Jessie wrote, “It was really interesting getting a multitude of opinions from different bartenders and service industry workers. I’ve had so many times where I’ve gone on solo dates by myself, even when I recorded that video, and at times, I wonder you know, is it a nuisance to have someone come to the bar and not order alcohol.

I always leave a really really good tip unless somebody’s absolutely awful but there have been times where I’ve ordered alcohol just because I felt bad that I was sitting at the bar but the truth is, I just don’t want to sit alone. So this was a really fun and interesting way to get insight on this maybe not so thought about little nuance that came across my mind.”