‘I left the bar’: Women call a ride home after girl’s night. Then their Uber driver pulls up in this Dodge Caravan

Picture this: You just hit the town with friends and after having a great night, the Uber gets called. Typically Ubers can range from your humble Toyota Camry to the more high-end Tesla.

Featured Video

You submit your request to be picked up and see a 2018 Dodge Caravan is your chariot that awaits you. Getting a Caravan is nothing out of the ordinary. A few moments go by and you hear in the distance, Smash Mouth’s “All Star” slowly getting louder as the van approaches you.

The music becomes impossible to ignore and you notice something different about this ride from the other Ubers. As the van pulls up, you lay your eyes on the one and the only “Shrek” mobile.

Yes, you read that correctly, the Shrek mobile.

Advertisement

Accidentally in love with this Shrek Uber? This Lemon8 post by (@boberrybiscuit_) showcases how the fun in her girls night didn’t end when the Shrek Uber got called.

So what’s the deal with this Shrek Uber?

If you find yourself going out in New Orleans, you may find yourself in the Shrek Uber. Behind the wheel of the Shrek mobile is Milton Ladner (@nola_shrek_mobile).

The Shrek mobile started driving around New Orleans in 2022 after Milton spent a career as a truck driver. He claims that the Shrek mobile is his midlife crisis. Typically during a midlife crisis, people will buy a Porsche. Milton decided to dress up as Shrek and drive Uber.

Advertisement

As a Shrek superfan since the first movie release in 2001, Milton adores the whole movie franchise. His real life Fiona, Ramona, and he frequently dress up as Shrek and Fiona.

After a few Uber rides, Milton decided he wanted a theme for his caravan and the Shrek mobile was born. The Shrek mobile has decals of all the characters, backseat movie screening, and the Counting Crows on queue.

As Shrek has become a cult classic with Gen Z and millennials, it’s impossible to be unhappy watching Milton drive.

Of course, Milton has gone viral a few times for driving the Shrek Uber. This TikTok generated 4.8M views with 1.4M likes.

Advertisement

“Look how happy he looks. Protect this sweet man,” one commenter shared

Ultimately, the whole goal for Milton driving Uber is to have fun and make sure people get home safe.

What did the viewers think about the Shrek mobile?

“Immediate 5 stars,” one commented.

Advertisement

“I AM IN LOVE,” one screamed.

“Bro if I left the bar and saw THIS I would literally die happy,” one added.

“And he’s sooooo happy to see people smiling. Omg, I love him,” one shared.

The Daily Dot has contacted @boberrybiscuit_ over Instagram messenger and TikTok messenger. We also contacted @nola_shrek_uber over Instagram messenger and Facebook messenger.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.